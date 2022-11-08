55 Years Ago Today: Harry Nilsson Begins Recording ‘Everybody’s Talkin”

Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Bits And Pieces: Jimmie Allen & Lee Brice
Jimmie Allen had to bow out of his performance slot on Wednesday (November 9th) night's CMA Awards due to illness. He was scheduled to perform with the Zac Brown Band and Marcus King, however just hours before the live broadcast Jimmie tweeted, “unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't be able to.”
Effingham Radio
Sam Smith Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez And Koffee For Next Album
Sam Smith has revealed more details about their upcoming album. Featured artists include Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and of course, Kim Petras is on their new history making single, “Unholy.”. While collaborations with Sheeran, Koffee and Petras mark firsts for the singer, Smith and...
Comments / 0