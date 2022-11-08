Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Rocking Out To Smash Mouth In New Viral Video???

Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Paul Haggis, Chris Rock, Keanu Reeves + More!
PAUL HAGGIS FOUND LIABLE FOR $7.5 MILLION IN RAPE LAWSUIT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crash screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered by a jury to pay $7.5 million to Haleigh Breest, the woman who accused him of rape following a screening afterparty in 2013. During the trial, Breest said, “I thought I was getting a ride home. I agreed to have a drink. What happened never should have happened. And it had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with him and his actions.”
Effingham Radio
Sam Smith Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez And Koffee For Next Album
Sam Smith has revealed more details about their upcoming album. Featured artists include Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and of course, Kim Petras is on their new history making single, “Unholy.”. While collaborations with Sheeran, Koffee and Petras mark firsts for the singer, Smith and...
Effingham Radio
Rainn Wilson, Chris Evans, Sylvester Stallone + More!
RAINN WILSON CHANGES HIS NAME TO ‘RAINNFALL HEAT WAVE EXTREME WINTER WILSON:’ Rainn Wilson, the actor who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, announced on Wednesday (November 9th) that he has changed his name to protest climate change. In a video posted to Twitter, he said, “With the help of my scientist friends at Arctic Basecamp, I’ve changed my name to Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson … This is not a joke, I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.”
Effingham Radio
BTS’ RM To Release First Solo Album Next Month
RM will be the next member of BTS to release a solo project. He posted details online and shared a photo of a bright blue patch of denim, and revealed the title as Indigo. Look for it to be available on December 2. A press release noted that various artists...
Tory Kittles Spills Details On His Character's Will-They-Won't-They Relationship With Queen Latifah on 'The Equalizer'
In "Blowback," this week's episode of The Equalizer, a smuggler being detained by the CIA must be transferred quickly to a secure debriefing site. To ensure he arrives alive and unharmed, McCall (Queen Latifah) works with Carter Griffin (Brett Dalton) to transport him. Meanwhile, Dante (Tory Kittles) deals with the...
Effingham Radio
Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Finn Wolfhard Is A ‘Lousy Kisser’
Apparently, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t keen on kissing her Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard. The Enola Holmes 2 actress sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair recently and admitted that Wolfhard is a “lousy kisser.”. Halfway through the lie detector test, the interviewer asked Brown,...
