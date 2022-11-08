Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Rocking Out To Smash Mouth In New Viral Video???

PAUL HAGGIS FOUND LIABLE FOR $7.5 MILLION IN RAPE LAWSUIT: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Crash screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered by a jury to pay $7.5 million to Haleigh Breest, the woman who accused him of rape following a screening afterparty in 2013. During the trial, Breest said, “I thought I was getting a ride home. I agreed to have a drink. What happened never should have happened. And it had nothing to do with me, and everything to do with him and his actions.”

2 DAYS AGO