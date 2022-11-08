Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Hilary Duff Speaks Out Against The Publisher Of Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir
Hilary Duff is not happy with Ballast Books, the publisher of Aaron Carter‘s posthumous memoir that’s expected to hit shelves next week. The Lizzie McGuire star spoke to The Daily Mail Thursday (November 10th), after The New York Post published an excerpt from the book that claims she and Carter “lost their virginity to each other” on “maybe her 13th” birthday.
From war to serial killers, scandal, and horror, Netflix feels kinda dark right now
Peruse the latest list of Netflix releases either coming soon or now streaming on the platform, and at least one pattern starts to emerge depending on how far back you go. See if you can spot it below. In Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde, for example, Ana de Armas portrays...
Effingham Radio
Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Finn Wolfhard Is A ‘Lousy Kisser’
Apparently, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t keen on kissing her Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard. The Enola Holmes 2 actress sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair recently and admitted that Wolfhard is a “lousy kisser.”. Halfway through the lie detector test, the interviewer asked Brown,...
Effingham Radio
Jason Momoa Strips Down To Reveal A Traditional Hawaiian Malo On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Jason Momoa showed off his man buns on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday (November 9th), stripping down to reveal a traditional Hawaiian loincloth called a malo. A video of Momoa wearing nothing but the malo while fishing on a boat went viral last month. “I’m a creator, writer, director, producer and...
