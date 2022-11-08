Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Henderson to serve as House Speaker Pro Tem
One day after an election in which the Republican Party established a 111-seat majority in the Missouri House of Representatives, state Rep. Mike Henderson was selected by his colleagues in the House Republican Caucus to serve as Speaker Pro Tem for the 102nd General Assembly. As Speaker Pro Tem, Henderson...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Outgoing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, Gov.-elect Sanders meet after historic election victory
"Governor Hutchinson congratulated the Governor-elect on her historic victory and committed his administration to full cooperation with her and her team to ensure a seamless transition," Sanders' spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. Deere said Sanders thanked Hutchinson for his years of service to Arkansans, including his support to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Governor Gordon Announces Inauguration Committee General Chairmen
Governor Gordon and First Lady Jennie announced today that Annemarie and Dave Picard will co-chair the Wyoming Inauguration Committee for 2023. “Jennie and I appreciate Dave and Annmarie’s willingness to once again step up to organize the Inaugural activities,” Governor Gordon said. “Jennie and I are so grateful for the support of Wyoming’s people, both at the polls and during the past four years. We look forward to thanking our friends, family and supporters as we continue our work and move Wyoming forward.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cassidy announces $8.8 million in hurricane relief
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) Thursday announced Louisiana will receive $8,849,686.32 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in relief for Hurricanes Laura and Ida. “Our coastal communities are still picking up the pieces from Hurricanes Laura and Ida,” said Dr. Cassidy. “The funding helps South Louisiana...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pillen in as governor, Moser and Flood re-elected
Following a contentious special election that sparked a lot of midterm questions several months early, Jim Pillen has been elected to the position of governor and Congressman Mike Flood and State Sen. Mike Moser have been re-elected. Governor-elect Jim Pillen's office issued a press release on Nov. 9 stating he...
KPVI Newschannel 6
High School Republicans, union support helped power Bacon’s win
OMAHA — Cole Lumsden had classes Wednesday at Elkhorn South High School, but that didn’t keep him from staying at U.S. Rep. Don Bacon’s Election Night party until 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lumsden is president of the Nebraska High School Republicans, a group of 125 students in 33...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia DNR to host Career Academy
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its 2023 Career Academy through Nov. 30. The Georgia DNR Career Academy is a weeklong, overnight program for current ninth-, 10th-, and 11th-graders designed to introduce students to future careers with the department. The Career Academy’s activities...
KPVI Newschannel 6
$355 million awarded in public safety, judicial services grants
(The Center Square) – An additional $355 million in grants are being awarded for public safety programs and services throughout Texas, including homeland security, border security, law enforcement support, victims services, anti-human trafficking efforts, and others. The money comes through federal and state programs. "Texas continues working to improve...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Reporting error reverses one Idaho Democrat’s apparent legislative win, county office says
Originally published Nov. 10 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday. While the Jerome County...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers' unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday morning night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, "including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
KPVI Newschannel 6
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas schools receive lower grades on their school performance report
According to the ADE, this year is the first time in three years that schools received the grades because assessments were not done in 2020, neither were accountability reports released. ADE said assessments and accountability reports were given in 2021 but there was no grade given to schools for 2020...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big
(The center Square) – Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55% down to 4.40%. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Barton claims 124th District seat: 'I am grateful and looking forward to serving’
Jamie Barton is gearing up for his new job in Harrisburg. The 57-year-old fuel company executive won Tuesday’s election to represent Pennsylvania’s 124th Legislative District. Barton, an East Brunswick Twp. Republican, earned 18,198 votes to Tamaqua Democrat Tina Burns’ 8,304 — or 68.66% to 31.33%. “I...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Edwards: Baby's fentanyl death was 'absolute failure' from child welfare officials
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards broke his silence Wednesday on the recent death of baby Jahrei Paul, who died from fentanyl one week after state child welfare officials received an urgent warning about his family members using drugs. Paul died on Halloween and The Advocate | The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Supply chain bounces off-kilter -- Part 2
Continued from the Nov. 3 issue of Agri-View ... Supply chains are similar to trampolines. Before the pandemic the world had adopted just-in-time sourcing of components used in manufacturing. To build a car, parts from all around the world would come just as the car was being assembled. All were bouncing on the supply-chain trampoline in a steady rhythm.
Comments / 0