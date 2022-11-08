Governor Gordon and First Lady Jennie announced today that Annemarie and Dave Picard will co-chair the Wyoming Inauguration Committee for 2023. “Jennie and I appreciate Dave and Annmarie’s willingness to once again step up to organize the Inaugural activities,” Governor Gordon said. “Jennie and I are so grateful for the support of Wyoming’s people, both at the polls and during the past four years. We look forward to thanking our friends, family and supporters as we continue our work and move Wyoming forward.”

