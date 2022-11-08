Read full article on original website
Hilary Duff Speaks Out Against The Publisher Of Aaron Carter’s Unfinished Memoir
Hilary Duff is not happy with Ballast Books, the publisher of Aaron Carter‘s posthumous memoir that’s expected to hit shelves next week. The Lizzie McGuire star spoke to The Daily Mail Thursday (November 10th), after The New York Post published an excerpt from the book that claims she and Carter “lost their virginity to each other” on “maybe her 13th” birthday.
Millie Bobby Brown Thinks Finn Wolfhard Is A ‘Lousy Kisser’
Apparently, Millie Bobby Brown isn’t keen on kissing her Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard. The Enola Holmes 2 actress sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair recently and admitted that Wolfhard is a “lousy kisser.”. Halfway through the lie detector test, the interviewer asked Brown,...
Sam Smith Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez And Koffee For Next Album
Sam Smith has revealed more details about their upcoming album. Featured artists include Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and of course, Kim Petras is on their new history making single, “Unholy.”. While collaborations with Sheeran, Koffee and Petras mark firsts for the singer, Smith and...
