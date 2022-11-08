Hilary Duff is not happy with Ballast Books, the publisher of Aaron Carter‘s posthumous memoir that’s expected to hit shelves next week. The Lizzie McGuire star spoke to The Daily Mail Thursday (November 10th), after The New York Post published an excerpt from the book that claims she and Carter “lost their virginity to each other” on “maybe her 13th” birthday.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO