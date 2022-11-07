ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Election 2022: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

By Airiel Sharice
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eB8Jt_0j36bWCW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlQgf_0j36bWCW00

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

it’s the night before Election Day, and thousands of Marylanders across the state will soon be heading to the polls to cast their vote.

To make the process smooth, here are a few things to note before you head out:

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your assigned voting place, click here.

NOTE: Voting centers in Maryland are accessible to voters with disabilities.

Click here for important Election Day Questions.

RELATED: Maryland 2022 Election Guide

RELATED: Ballot Drop Boxes For 2022 General Election Now Available

RELATED: Goucher Poll Finds Most Marylanders Plan To Vote In Favor Of Legalizing Marijuana

Below are sample ballots for Baltimore City and Baltimore County:

BALTIMORE COUNTY

View this document on Scribd

BALTIMORE CITY

View this document on Scribd
For more information on candidates on the ballots and to make an informed decision, click here.

The post Maryland Election 2022: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls appeared first on 92 Q .

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

