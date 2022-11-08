Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Major discount retail store chain opens another location in KentuckyKristen WaltersBardstown, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
fkgoldstandard.com
Mustion Takes Reins of HRC
U.S. Army Human Resources Command public Affair s Office. The morning was filled with celebration as Brig. Gen. Richard Mustion was promoted to major general before taking command of Fort Knox’s U.S. Army Human Resources Command from Maj. Gen. Gina Farrisee. In her last act as HRC’s first female...
quicksie983.com
Orchard Coming to Elizabethtown
City Council approved plans for a community orchard in Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a community orchard at the nature park was approved. The MOU approved a space of up to 2.5 acres in the nature park to be used for the orchard. The park should be complete by December of next year.
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
kentuckytoday.com
Ft. Knox gate guards stop over 350 offenders each quarter
FORT KNOX, Ky. — The gate guards at Fort Knox are racking up quite a tally these days. According to Directorate of Emergency Services director Lt. Col. David Little, that tally involves discovering and stopping potentially dangerous people and contraband from entering the installation. “We’ve caught some pretty significant...
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
Fox 19
3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday implicates two Indiana residents and a man from Kentucky in a years-long conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China. At risk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, were sensitive technical drawings related to military projects including aviation, submarine, radar,...
Strong Kentucky Winds Uproot a Moving Friendship Between Two Majestic Trees
The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself.- William Blake.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County reinstates burn ban as Fort Knox wildland fire persists
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A judge has reinstated Bullitt County's burn ban less than a month after it was lifted. Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers reinstated the burn ban effective immediately as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All outdoor burning in Bullitt County is prohibited under this order.
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Fischer announces $30.7 million surplus for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Citing an outstanding economic performance in the fiscal year that ended in June, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a $30.7 million surplus for Louisville. He said the city will spend $10.7 million of that on essential services and put the remaining $20 million in the city’s “rainy day” fund — allowing the incoming administration to address its immediate priorities.
WFPL
Here’s a map showing how Louisvillians voted for mayor
While Democrat Craig Greenberg clinched urban areas in his Louisville mayoral win, Republican Bill Dieruf was favored on the county's edges.
channel1450.com
Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville
As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
k105.com
Man carrying gun inside Caneyville Elem. shoots himself in leg during Jr. Pro basketball
A man is facing at least one felony charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while inside Caneyville Elementary School with children. Wednesday night at approximately 7:30, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter, the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS responded to the school on the report of a man being shot.
Wave 3
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. “What an amazing night this is,” McGarvey said in his victory speech. “What a...
wdrb.com
Phoenix Hill Church reopens as luxury apartments and lofts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church built in 1867 is now the home to dozens of high-end, upscale apartments. Maven @ 806 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood officially held its grand opening Wednesday, although some tenants have been living there for several months. While it is new on the...
Joe Mertens
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Wave 3
3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville ,has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned. According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”
Wave 3
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
Comments / 0