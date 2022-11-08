ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Knox, KY

fkgoldstandard.com

Mustion Takes Reins of HRC

U.S. Army Human Resources Command public Affair s Office. The morning was filled with celebration as Brig. Gen. Richard Mustion was promoted to major general before taking command of Fort Knox’s U.S. Army Human Resources Command from Maj. Gen. Gina Farrisee. In her last act as HRC’s first female...
FORT KNOX, KY
quicksie983.com

Orchard Coming to Elizabethtown

City Council approved plans for a community orchard in Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a community orchard at the nature park was approved. The MOU approved a space of up to 2.5 acres in the nature park to be used for the orchard. The park should be complete by December of next year.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
FORT KNOX, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Ft. Knox gate guards stop over 350 offenders each quarter

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The gate guards at Fort Knox are racking up quite a tally these days. According to Directorate of Emergency Services director Lt. Col. David Little, that tally involves discovering and stopping potentially dangerous people and contraband from entering the installation. “We’ve caught some pretty significant...
Fox 19

3 Kentucky, Indiana residents accused in conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - A federal indictment unsealed Wednesday implicates two Indiana residents and a man from Kentucky in a years-long conspiracy to sell U.S. military secrets to China. At risk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, were sensitive technical drawings related to military projects including aviation, submarine, radar,...
WLKY.com

Bullitt County reinstates burn ban as Fort Knox wildland fire persists

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — A judge has reinstated Bullitt County's burn ban less than a month after it was lifted. Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers reinstated the burn ban effective immediately as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. All outdoor burning in Bullitt County is prohibited under this order.
spectrumnews1.com

Mayor Fischer announces $30.7 million surplus for Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Citing an outstanding economic performance in the fiscal year that ended in June, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a $30.7 million surplus for Louisville. He said the city will spend $10.7 million of that on essential services and put the remaining $20 million in the city’s “rainy day” fund — allowing the incoming administration to address its immediate priorities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
channel1450.com

Detmers Signs National Letter of Intent With Louisville

As if there was any doubt in the mind, Parker Detmers made it official on Wednesday as he signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball at Louisville next season. The senior talks about his decision and what he has in mind for the Titans this season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Phoenix Hill Church reopens as luxury apartments and lofts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church built in 1867 is now the home to dozens of high-end, upscale apartments. Maven @ 806 in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood officially held its grand opening Wednesday, although some tenants have been living there for several months. While it is new on the...
Joe Mertens

This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Wave 3

3 arrested by FBI in defense fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A prominent Louisville businessman, known for a $95 million facility in Louisville ,has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE Troubleshooters have learned. According to records, Phil Pascoe, 60, of Floyds Knobs, Ind., was arrested November 9 and taken to the Oldham County Jail. Also facing charges are Monica Pascoe, 45, of Floyds Knobs; Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, Ky.; and Quadrant Magnetics LLC. Each are charged with “wire fraud, violations of the Arms Export Control Act, and smuggling of goods for their roles in an illegal scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China and to unlawfully supply U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) with Chinese-origin rare earth magnets for aviation systems and military items.”
Wave 3

Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY

