North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
Raleigh mass shooting suspect moved from WakeMed to rehab facility
The 15-year-old suspect charged in the murders of five people in the Raleigh mass shooting has been moved from WakeMed to a rehab facility.
'I was followed:' Students scared after multiple cases of indecent exposure on Franklin Street this week
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC Chapel Hill's campus on Wednesday night – and they're investigating at least two other separate incidents near campus. Keith Gaskins was arrested after being reported for indecent exposure on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. on...
cbs17
Slain Raleigh police officer receives posthumous award
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Gabriel Torres received a posthumous award from the Raleigh Police Department nearly a month after he died. Torres was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting while on his way to work on Oct. 13. Each month, the department recognizes the outstanding work of one...
Rocky Mount man in custody after running into Food Lion with machete, police say
A man is in police custody after running into a Food Lion with a machete and barricading himself in the breakroom, according to police.
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old fatally shot on North Carolina greenway trail
A 21-year-old was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway trail on Sept. 29 and ever since, questions have remained as to how the man died.
WRAL
cbs17
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Beware of this jury duty scam costing Wake County victims thousands of dollars
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County judge is issuing a warning about a jury duty scam, which tricks North Carolinians out of thousands of dollars. Ned Mangum, Wake County's Chief District Court Judge, explained the scam to WRAL's 5 On Your Side – so you won't fall for it.
cbs17
Traffic accident turns into gunshot wound for Wendell driver, police say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — What was originally reported as a traffic accident turned into a gunshot wound to the head for one driver in Wendell. At approximately 11 a.m., the Wendell Police Department responded to a reported accident at the intersection of Wendell Falls Parkway and Martin Pond Road.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Rocky Mount crash
Rocky Mount Police responded to calls Thursday evening about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
WRAL
Man caught after escape following kidnapping, assaulting woman in Orange County, deputies say
Nicholas Lance King, 29, was involved in crimes earlier Monday along Elizabeth Brady Road, deputies said.
WRAL
Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son
According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California. According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
Higher than normal levels of CO2 detected in classrooms, Wake County parents want answers
A group of Wake county parents want to know after they say they didn't get answers from the district so they're taking matters into their own hands.
cbs17
Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
