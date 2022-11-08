ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Slain Raleigh police officer receives posthumous award

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officer Gabriel Torres received a posthumous award from the Raleigh Police Department nearly a month after he died. Torres was killed in the Raleigh mass shooting while on his way to work on Oct. 13. Each month, the department recognizes the outstanding work of one...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son

According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham driver charged in deaths of 2 women after Audi crashes into tree

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who police say was behind the wheel of an Oct. 29 deadly crash has been charged in the death of two passengers that were in the car. Around 11:49 p.m. on Oct. 29, 26-year-old Armonta Lamont Tyler was driving a 2017 Audi on Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, the Durham Police Department said.
DURHAM, NC

