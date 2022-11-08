ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kenneth Thompson
3d ago

These are perfect inspiration What we should be doing in our lives Stop the violence and stop the shooting please

Complex

Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RadarOnline

Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing's High School Classmate Labels Her 'Bully Who Made My Life HELL' After Racist Tirade

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing's racist tirade on campus showed her "true personality," a former high school student who was allegedly bullied by the 22-year-old claimed, saying Rose made her life "hell." RadarOnline.com has learned a woman anonymously came forward to share her own past experiences, alleging she was doxxed and mistreated by Rosing in her younger years.Rosing was accused of publishing her number online with a message stating that she would send naked photos. She also allegedly spread baseless rumors around their school, claiming the anonymous woman had gotten pregnant and had an abortion. "I would be harassed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Woman found guilty of brutally murdering boyfriend of 3 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a woman guilty of brutally murdering her boyfriend in 2018. On Friday, Brenda Porter was found guilty of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after hearing witness testimony and evidence, according to a press release. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky

Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector

A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, Louisville Metro Police Department said.
LOUISVILLE, KY

