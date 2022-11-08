Read full article on original website
Kenneth Thompson
3d ago
These are perfect inspiration What we should be doing in our lives Stop the violence and stop the shooting please
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Related
Memphis mother responds to video showing daughter being attacked, called racial slurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shocking video shows a confrontation at the University of Kentucky between two students that led to felony charges. The victim in this video is from Memphis. Kylah Spring, a freshman at the school, was simply too shaken by everything to speak, but her mother spoke with FOX13 by phone.
Complex
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest
Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing's High School Classmate Labels Her 'Bully Who Made My Life HELL' After Racist Tirade
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing's racist tirade on campus showed her "true personality," a former high school student who was allegedly bullied by the 22-year-old claimed, saying Rose made her life "hell." RadarOnline.com has learned a woman anonymously came forward to share her own past experiences, alleging she was doxxed and mistreated by Rosing in her younger years.Rosing was accused of publishing her number online with a message stating that she would send naked photos. She also allegedly spread baseless rumors around their school, claiming the anonymous woman had gotten pregnant and had an abortion. "I would be harassed...
First Black woman to practice law in Kentucky honored with park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new west Louisville park will soon bear the name of pioneering attorney and civil rights champion Alberta Jones. The Parks Alliance of Louisville unveiled the playground design for the new park taking shape along Maple Street in the California Neighborhood. Residents chose to name their...
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
wdrb.com
Comedian Daman Wayans Jr. gets schooled on pronouncing Louisville on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Comedy fans may know Damon Wayans Jr. from roles on New Girl or Happy Endings, but he's in Louisville doing stand-up comedy this weekend. Wayans is performing at the Louisville Comedy Club downtown. His first performance was Thursday night, but he woke up early to be on WDRB in the Morning.
Wave 3
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
Woman found guilty of brutally murdering boyfriend of 3 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County jury has found a woman guilty of brutally murdering her boyfriend in 2018. On Friday, Brenda Porter was found guilty of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse after hearing witness testimony and evidence, according to a press release. According...
University of Kentucky student banned from campus after racist attack on Memphis woman
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker from Memphis while repeating racial slurs is no longer allowed on campus, the school’s president announced Wednesday. UK president Eli Capilouto said that Sophia Rosing, 22, has been banned from the...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department arrested two teenagers alleged to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Police say the two 17-year-olds they arrested were involved in the murder of Tamal Wood in July. Wood was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
WKYT 27
UK student who was victim of viral attack speaks at march against racism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large show of support tonight for a UK student. Hundreds gathered for the march against racism. It comes on the heels of an on-campus incident Sunday morning. Cell phone video shows Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against and assaulting another student. The victim and her...
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
leoweekly.com
Fighting Human Trafficking In Kentucky
Despite human trafficking being an often-discussed crime, it still remains a global epidemic, generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide per year, according to a 2021 U.S. State Department report. The Commonwealth has its share of cases, with one of the latest arrests happening in Bowling Green on Aug. 11, after authorities said a man and a woman forced another woman into engaging in sexual activities with several men.
WLKY.com
5th suspect wanted for deadly shooting in New Albany arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fifth suspect wanted for a shooting, which left a 25-year-old man dead, was arrested in Louisville. Police arrested Demetrius Roberts, 18, Tuesday morning on outstanding warrants. Roberts is believed to be involved in the shooting that left 25-year-old Dajour Jones dead on Sept. 1. Jones...
Thieves in Louisville are still targeting certain vehicles due to viral trend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thieves are continuing to target Kia and Hyundai drivers in Louisville, according to local authorities. In a video posted to Twitter, Louisville Metro Police said since Sept. 1, over one-third of all vehicles stolen in the Metro have been Kias and Hyundais. LMPD First Division Major...
wvih.com
Kids Rob Louisville Code Inspector
A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being knocked to the ground and robbed of her personal handgun last week by two kids. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be working in pairs. A video shows...
The University of Kentucky student accused of a racist attack against Black students has been kicked off campus, the college says
Police alleged the white student also bit a cop and told police she has "lots of money" and gets "special treatment." She now faces assault charges.
Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
WLKY.com
Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, Louisville Metro Police Department said.
Comments / 2