University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing's racist tirade on campus showed her "true personality," a former high school student who was allegedly bullied by the 22-year-old claimed, saying Rose made her life "hell." RadarOnline.com has learned a woman anonymously came forward to share her own past experiences, alleging she was doxxed and mistreated by Rosing in her younger years.Rosing was accused of publishing her number online with a message stating that she would send naked photos. She also allegedly spread baseless rumors around their school, claiming the anonymous woman had gotten pregnant and had an abortion. "I would be harassed...

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO