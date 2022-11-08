Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
pendletontimespost.com
Republicans the big winners in local, county races
MADISON COUNTY — In a General Election with nearly 40% voter turnout in Madison County, several local races were decided by wide margins, a result that could be seen countywide as the Republican party found sweeping success. Two of Pendleton Town Council’s five seats were on the ballot.
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Midterm Elections 2022: School board elections in Marion County
Most of the incumbents running in Marion County school board races won reelection on Tuesday, and newcomer Hope Hampton won the only contested race for the Indianapolis Public Schools board, per unofficial election results. Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, all vote centers in Marion County were reporting, but roughly 15,000 absentee ballots still needed to be counted, said Brienne Delaney, director of elections for the Marion County Election Board, via email....
Current Publishing
Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected
Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
Current Publishing
Republicans point to split conservative vote in failing to sweep Carmel school board seats
Dancing and cheers erupted Nov. 8 at The Balmoral House in Fishers as election results rolled in, as it became apparent early in the night to those attending the Hamilton County Republican Party watch party that a GOP-endorsed slate of four first-time Hamilton Southeastern school board candidates swept their races to gain an instant majority.
wbiw.com
Greg Day voted in as the next Sheriff of Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – As the last ballots were cast, and the crowds began to die down, Greg Day, along with members of the Lawrence County Republican Party, made his way to Court Room Sports Grill to wait for election results. After campaigning endlessly for what felt like a decade,...
readthereporter.com
School board shakeups
Foursome slate find success in Fishers, all three incumbents unseated from HSE board. Four times as many people voted in the general election in Hamilton County than showed up during the May primary this year. A total of 130,355 registered voters cast their ballots, most of them doing so before Tuesday. That is a 48.12 percent turnout. By way of comparison, only 30,993 voters – a dismal 11.72 percent – came to the polls for the May primary.
thefranklinnews.com
Johnson County midterm election final results
Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
readthereporter.com
County still red, but margin is shrinking
Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
Anti-CRT, pro-parental rights candidates win seats on Hamilton County school boards
Candidates who campaigned on a platform of parental rights, opposition to critical race theory, and claims that schools are indoctrinating students in liberal ideologies won seats in multiple Hamilton County school board races, according to unofficial election results. School boards in Indiana are made up of non-partisan officials, but campaigns in Hamilton County featured national political talking points and endorsements from high-profile politicians.The winning candidates in Hamilton Southeastern, Tiffany Pascoe (District 1),...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: State and federal offices
17 Write-in State Representative Dist. 62.
korncountry.com
Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
wfyi.org
Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats
Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
WISH-TV
Indiana Democrats celebrate local wins, concede in statewide elections
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite losing all the statewide races on the ticket in the 2022 midterms, Indiana’s Democrats were excited when it came to the races where they did come away with victories. Party leaders and supporters alike celebrated the wins in the races for the Marion County...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Election Board OKs examination of voting machine after reported issue with 2 straight-ticket ballots
The Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to conduct an examination of voting machines used during early voting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville after two voters reported the same problem while attempting to cast a straight-ticket ballot. At the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, Noblesville residents Cynthia Gast...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Brown County School Board and referendum question
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County School Board (nonpartisan, one per district) Dist. 1. 2,492 Carolyn Bowden. 2,258 Kevin Patrick. Dist. 2. 1,723 Jenise...
bloomingtonian.com
Final election results for Tuesday night
The following Monroe County election results were sent to the Bloomingtonian by Monroe County Clerk Nicole Browne at 9:27 p.m., November 8, 2022:. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
Comments / 0