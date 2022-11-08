ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pendletontimespost.com

Republicans the big winners in local, county races

MADISON COUNTY — In a General Election with nearly 40% voter turnout in Madison County, several local races were decided by wide margins, a result that could be seen countywide as the Republican party found sweeping success. Two of Pendleton Town Council’s five seats were on the ballot.
PENDLETON, IN
wrtv.com

Close school board race shows the importance of every vote

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Midterm Elections 2022: School board elections in Marion County

Most of the incumbents running in Marion County school board races won reelection on Tuesday, and newcomer Hope Hampton won the only contested race for the Indianapolis Public Schools board, per unofficial election results. Shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, all vote centers in Marion County were reporting, but roughly 15,000 absentee ballots still needed to be counted, said Brienne Delaney, director of elections for the Marion County Election Board, via email....
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Democrats win midterm races, MSDLT school board members elected

Most Democrats in Marion County races in the Nov. 8 election celebrated victories. With all precincts reporting but results not certified, incumbent Democrat Andre Carson won his race for the 7th District of the House of Representatives, defeating Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian candidate Gavin Maple. Incumbent Democrat Ryan...
MARION COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Greg Day voted in as the next Sheriff of Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – As the last ballots were cast, and the crowds began to die down, Greg Day, along with members of the Lawrence County Republican Party, made his way to Court Room Sports Grill to wait for election results. After campaigning endlessly for what felt like a decade,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

School board shakeups

Foursome slate find success in Fishers, all three incumbents unseated from HSE board. Four times as many people voted in the general election in Hamilton County than showed up during the May primary this year. A total of 130,355 registered voters cast their ballots, most of them doing so before Tuesday. That is a 48.12 percent turnout. By way of comparison, only 30,993 voters – a dismal 11.72 percent – came to the polls for the May primary.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
thefranklinnews.com

Johnson County midterm election final results

Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases

This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

County still red, but margin is shrinking

Republicans swept every one of the offices on the Hamilton County ballot in Tuesday’s mid-term election from U.S. Senator to township board members. Although many, especially at township level, went uncontested to the GOP. So, you’d think they would be quite happy with the results. Voter turnout was 48 percent, about what is expected in the mid-term.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Chalkbeat

Anti-CRT, pro-parental rights candidates win seats on Hamilton County school boards

Candidates who campaigned on a platform of parental rights, opposition to critical race theory, and claims that schools are indoctrinating students in liberal ideologies won seats in multiple Hamilton County school board races, according to unofficial election results. School boards in Indiana are made up of non-partisan officials, but campaigns in Hamilton County featured national political talking points and endorsements from high-profile politicians.The winning candidates in Hamilton Southeastern, Tiffany Pascoe (District 1),...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
COLUMBUS, IN
wfyi.org

Democrats take 2 of 3 Marion County state senate seats

Democrats took two of three state senate seats representing Marion County during Tuesday's midterm election. Democratic incumbent J.D. Ford defeated Republican challenger Alexander Choi in a tight race to represent Indiana Senate District 29. The Associated Press called the race for Ford around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday with the Democrat collecting 51.5 percent of the vote.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton County Election Board OKs examination of voting machine after reported issue with 2 straight-ticket ballots

The Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to conduct an examination of voting machines used during early voting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville after two voters reported the same problem while attempting to cast a straight-ticket ballot. At the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, Noblesville residents Cynthia Gast...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Brown County School Board and referendum question

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County School Board (nonpartisan, one per district) Dist. 1. 2,492 Carolyn Bowden. 2,258 Kevin Patrick. Dist. 2. 1,723 Jenise...
bloomingtonian.com

Final election results for Tuesday night

The following Monroe County election results were sent to the Bloomingtonian by Monroe County Clerk Nicole Browne at 9:27 p.m., November 8, 2022:. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy