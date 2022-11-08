ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters

SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

Local Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Big Egypt Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over on Big Egypt Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties

BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
WARREN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy