Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy cited after crashing into Amish buggy
Chautauqua, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 has new information on a crash involving a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy crashing into an Amish buggy. That crash resulted in at least two people being hurt and the horse being put down. News 4 has obtained the dash cam video from...
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
At least 11 injured in accident on Turnpike in Beaver Co.
Up to 11 people have injuries after a seven-vehicle pileup on the Turnpike in Beaver County. It happened in the westbound lanes of the Turnpike in North Sewickley Township.
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Turnpike reopens to traffic after 11 people injured in multi-vehicle crash
A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike reopened to traffic after being shut down because of a multi-vehicle crash in which 11 people were injured. The crash between the Cranberry and Beaver Valley exits was reported shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Beaver County 911 supervisor. The 11 people who...
Local Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Big Egypt Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over on Big Egypt Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Truck with steel beams catches fire on I-80 in Mercer County
Crews were called to Exit 15 of I-80 in East Lackawannock Township headed towards Mercer around around 5:30 a.m.
1 person flown to the hospital after vehicle collides with Amish buggy
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - State police are investigating a crash in Armstrong County that involved a vehicle and an Amish buggy. According to information provided to KDKA, the crash happened on Route 839 at Jordan Hill. One person is being transported to the hospital via helicopter. Their condition is not known at this time.
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
WJAC TV
1 injured as crews from multiple counties fight large forest fire in Elk County: 911
BENEZETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Crews from at least six counties were called to battle a large forest fire in Elk County Wednesday, officials say. The flames broke out around 3 p.m. in a wooded area near Winslow Hill Road and Treasure Hill Lane in Benezette Township near Route 555.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Dissemination of Explicit Images Between Juveniles
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – DuBois-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP DuBois received a CY104 complaint via ChildLine from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday, November 8. Police say authorities were contacted regarding explicit images between juveniles in Washington Township, Jefferson County. The...
wtae.com
Armstrong County crash involving Amish buggy sends one to the hospital
At least one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter after a crash involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy Thursday morning. It happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. along Route 839 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County. Sky 4 flew over the area where debris from the crash could be...
yourdailylocal.com
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
