Bronx, NY

qchron.com

City to turn former hospitals into homes

The city is taking steps to address healthcare in ways that go beyond a trip to the doctor’s office. Mayor Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals announced the “Housing for Health” initiative at the T Building in Jamaica Hills last Thursday. The building, located on the campus of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, is a former tuberculosis hospital that has been converted into a 200-unit apartment building, with 75 units dedicated to supportive housing for patients of the hospital system who had been experiencing homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
aarp.org

96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data

1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Seniors 60+ Who Like to Dance Get On This!

Dancing, food and fun – free. You just have to RSVP. Call Anthony Herbert at AHerbert@cityhall.nyc.gov or 347-977-2300. The party will take place from 3:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at K&L Manor (4501 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn) . An ID will be required at the door...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing

Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nynmedia.com

Here’s what nonprofits are doing to increase BIPOC homeownership

A new collaborative led by Local Initiatives Support Corporation NYC, in partnership with the Center for NYC Neighborhoods and Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City has formed to help increase homeownership for Black, Indigenous and People of Color. “We're confronting a very, very large gap in the homeownership rates...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Pushing back on rents, South Bronx housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to find out if New Yorkers can finally push back on rents now that winter is approaching—traditionally a slow time for rentals. To find out, Brick spoke with brokers and leasing agents for their best advice on signing a new lease and negotiating rents in the coming months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: HPD Launches Lottery for Senior Apartments at 2850 Webster Avenue

NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 2850 Webster Avenue, a 12-story, mixed-use building in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. 2856 Webster Avenue, and sister development, 410 Bedford Park Boulevard, are located on...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

UPDATE Unconfirmed Reports of a Power Outage in Williamsbridge, Con Edison Notified

Norwood News has received as yet unconfirmed reports of a power outage affecting residents in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx in ZIP code 10467. (This is also the ZIP code for Norwood News, and so far, our lights are on.) A user of the Citizens’ App reported on Thursday, Nov 10, at around 6.15 p.m. that, “ConEd reported a power outage affecting customers in ZIP code 10467.”
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Teen fatally shot after leaving school in Queens

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old was shot and killed just after leaving his school in Queens on Thursday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened by a bus stop near Main Street and 77th Road in Kew Gardens Hills just after 3 p.m., the NYPD said. Mark Greene of Mangin Ave....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

