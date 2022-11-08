Read full article on original website
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
qchron.com
City to turn former hospitals into homes
The city is taking steps to address healthcare in ways that go beyond a trip to the doctor’s office. Mayor Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals announced the “Housing for Health” initiative at the T Building in Jamaica Hills last Thursday. The building, located on the campus of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, is a former tuberculosis hospital that has been converted into a 200-unit apartment building, with 75 units dedicated to supportive housing for patients of the hospital system who had been experiencing homelessness.
aarp.org
96%+ of NYC’s Nursing Homes & Adult Care Facilities - and Over Half NY State’s - Got Zero Visits from Oversight Agency: Data
1st Quarter 2022 Data Show Need for $15M in New State Budget to Ensure Federally-Required Ombudsman Program Can Protect Some of NY’s Most Vulnerable. EN ESPAÑOL | ALBANY, N.Y. – Over 96% of New York City’s nursing homes and other adult care facilities failed to receive a single visit from New York’s federally-required adult care oversight program in the first three months of this year.
Adams signs 7 bills to 'reaffirm' promises to NYC families: 'You are not alone'
Mayor Eric Adams signed a package of seven bills Wednesday meant to support mothers, working parents, caregivers and families in New York City.
40% of NY food stamps applications delayed as hunger grows, staffing crisis worsens
New York City’s Human Resources Administration has been mired in delays fulfilling requests for food stamps that have impacted about 40% of applicants, a new report shows.
‘We’re here to help’: National Guard deployed to assist with asylum seekers in Travis hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Members of the New York National Guard have been deployed to New York City emergency shelters, including hotels in Travis, to assist with everyday operations accommodating the recent influx of asylum seekers. Sources have emphasized that the Guard members are not at the shelters in force...
queenoftheclick.com
Seniors 60+ Who Like to Dance Get On This!
Dancing, food and fun – free. You just have to RSVP. Call Anthony Herbert at AHerbert@cityhall.nyc.gov or 347-977-2300. The party will take place from 3:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday, November 11, 2022, at K&L Manor (4501 Glenwood Road, Brooklyn) . An ID will be required at the door...
therealdeal.com
For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing
Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
nynmedia.com
Here’s what nonprofits are doing to increase BIPOC homeownership
A new collaborative led by Local Initiatives Support Corporation NYC, in partnership with the Center for NYC Neighborhoods and Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City has formed to help increase homeownership for Black, Indigenous and People of Color. “We're confronting a very, very large gap in the homeownership rates...
brickunderground.com
Pushing back on rents, South Bronx housing lottery, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to find out if New Yorkers can finally push back on rents now that winter is approaching—traditionally a slow time for rentals. To find out, Brick spoke with brokers and leasing agents for their best advice on signing a new lease and negotiating rents in the coming months.
norwoodnews.org
Woman Attacks Mother & Daughter, 10, Aboard Subway, Punching Them in Face
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the woman seen in the attached photos who is sought in connection to an assault that occurred on a mother and daughter, while in transit in the Foxhurst section of The Bronx, a neighborhood south of Charlotte Gardens. Police from...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: HPD Launches Lottery for Senior Apartments at 2850 Webster Avenue
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 2850 Webster Avenue, a 12-story, mixed-use building in the Bedford Park section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. 2856 Webster Avenue, and sister development, 410 Bedford Park Boulevard, are located on...
Incarcerated New Yorkers lose access to free electronic tablets, a critical lifeline
Tablets supplied by the company APDS being used by a detainee in a jail in Washington, DC. Advocates fear people will have to pay to use the devices under a new contract. [ more › ]
Seven people in New York infected with listeria outbreak strain
Seven people in New York have been reported to be infected with listeria.
NBC New York
2 Years After Mysterious NYC Baby Deaths, Community Still Awaits Answers
It was Nov. 9, 2020. Twin boys, thought to be less than 24 hours old, were found dead on a patio of a Bronx apartment building. Cops launched an intensive investigation. Two years later, it's still ongoing, with the case as yet unsolved. The Claremont Village community where the babies...
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE Unconfirmed Reports of a Power Outage in Williamsbridge, Con Edison Notified
Norwood News has received as yet unconfirmed reports of a power outage affecting residents in the Williamsbridge section of The Bronx in ZIP code 10467. (This is also the ZIP code for Norwood News, and so far, our lights are on.) A user of the Citizens’ App reported on Thursday, Nov 10, at around 6.15 p.m. that, “ConEd reported a power outage affecting customers in ZIP code 10467.”
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Around 50 Pounds of Fentanyl/Heroin Seized at Drug Stash Apartment in The Bronx
A Bronx man was arrested in connection with the seizure of approximately 23 kilograms of fentanyl/heroin (50 pounds) from a Norwood apartment located at 3535 Dekalb Avenue, not far from Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx. The narcotics carry an estimated street value of $7 million. The arrest was announced...
fox5ny.com
Teen fatally shot after leaving school in Queens
NEW YORK - An 18-year-old was shot and killed just after leaving his school in Queens on Thursday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened by a bus stop near Main Street and 77th Road in Kew Gardens Hills just after 3 p.m., the NYPD said. Mark Greene of Mangin Ave....
NBC New York
Guns Found in Backpacks at 2 NYC Schools — and the 6-Year-Old's Was Loaded: Cops
Two handguns were found in the backpacks of New York City public school students in separate boroughs Thursday -- and the one that was loaded was in the possession of a 6-year-old, authorities say. The 6-year-old presumably didn't know the gun had been there. Cops say they were alerted to...
norwoodnews.org
Sole Black-Owned Business on City Island, Seafood Kingz, Receives Racist Letter / Flier
The Black-owned business owners of Seafood Kingz, a City Island restaurant located at 634 City Island Avenue, are organizing a rally outside the restaurant on Saturday, Nov. 12, to call out racist abuse which they say was directed at their business on Nov. 3, 2022, in the form of a letter.
6-year-old boy finds gun in backpack at Bronx school, police say
It was the second gun found on a student at a New York City school Thursday.
