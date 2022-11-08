The city is taking steps to address healthcare in ways that go beyond a trip to the doctor’s office. Mayor Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals announced the “Housing for Health” initiative at the T Building in Jamaica Hills last Thursday. The building, located on the campus of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, is a former tuberculosis hospital that has been converted into a 200-unit apartment building, with 75 units dedicated to supportive housing for patients of the hospital system who had been experiencing homelessness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO