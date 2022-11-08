ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linesville, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Local Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Big Egypt Road

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over on Big Egypt Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate

A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT: Route 957 Closed Due to Flooding

SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding. The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.
SUGAR GROVE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy