Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
Police: Pittsburgh teen dies in Mercer County rollover crash after pickup hits wrecked vehicle
A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over after the driver lost control along Interstate 79 in Mercer County on Friday died when another car crashed into the wreck. Danielle J. Duncan, 19, of Pittsburgh was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash near mile...
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after interstate crash
First News was on the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash on a major interstate around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Butler County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Butler County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on Glade Mill Road west of Kennedy Lane in Clinton Township on Nov. 10 at around 4:19 p.m. Police said 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., from Wampum,...
Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries when his vehicle slammed into a utility pole along Route 322 on Wednesday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on U.S. Route 322, near Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
One injured; police investigating shooting in Warren
Warren police are investigating shots fired in a neighborhood.
Local Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on Big Egypt Road
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup, sheared off a utility pole, and rolled over on Big Egypt Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Dead Deer Lying on Roadway Causes Rollover Crash in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A dead deer lying on the roadway caused a rollover crash last Friday night in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 8:25 p.m. on Friday, November 4, on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say a 2008...
Local Man Wanted on Arrest Warrant Behind Bars for Allegedly Giving False Name to Police
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant is behind bars after he reportedly gave a false name to police during a trespassing incident in Irwin Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Dalton James Sutton...
Franklin Man Injured in SUV vs. Deer Collision on Route 322
CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured after his vehicle collided with a deer on Route 322 in Canal Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred on U.S. Route 322 in Canal Township, Venango County, at 12:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Police say...
Train hits unoccupied car in construction zone in Erie overnight; police looking for driver
Erie Police are looking into what led to a car being struck by a train overnight. Calls went out just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a car accident involving a train in the 1500 block of Downing Ave. in Erie. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found that no one was […]
Truck with steel beams catches fire on I-80 in Mercer County
Crews were called to Exit 15 of I-80 in East Lackawannock Township headed towards Mercer around around 5:30 a.m.
State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store
PROSPECT BOROUGH, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a person they say robbed a Butler County store and brandished a firearm. According to police, the person went to the Prospect Corner Store at 400 Main St. in Prospect Borough on Nov. 11 at around 6:41 p.m. Police...
Mahoning Co. Sheriff deputy taken to hospital after being punched by inmate
A Mahoning County Sheriff's Department deputy was taken to the hospital after being punched during an intake of a suspect to the jail on Friday, at 9:06 a.m. The Sheriff's Department told 21 News that Julius Brookes, 62, who was arrested by Youngstown Police Department of Friday on charges of criminal damaging/endangering, allegedly punched the female deputy during the processing into the County Jail.
Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
PennDOT: Route 957 Closed Due to Flooding
SUGAR GROVE, Pa. – Route 957 (Race Street) in Sugar Grove Borough is closed between Curtis Street and Dobson Road due to flooding. The roads will remain closed until water recedes and any needed cleanup or repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.
Police Investigating Theft from Residence in Cornplanter Township
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft from a residence in Cornplanter Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, Franklin-based State Troopers are investigating a theft that occurred in the trailer park on Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County.
Teenager suspected of killing 71-year-old man, stealing car in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A 71-year-old man was found shot to death after a teenager was found to be driving with a handgun in the victim’s car in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a car committing several traffic violations on Interstate 80 in Findley Township on Nov. 5 at 8:16 a.m.
Local road closures and restrictions due to flooding
PennDOT is alerting drivers of some road closures and restrictions due to flooding.
