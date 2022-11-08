Read full article on original website
Related
kool1027.com
RollCon 2022 Coming Soon
Kershaw County Library is excited to announce the arrival of the second annual Roll Con on Saturday, November 19th from 12-5pm. This free event is being held at the Kershaw County Recreation Department, located at 1042 W. Dekalb Street in Camden. Roll Con is a celebration of all things gaming...
kool1027.com
Oktoberfest In Blythewood This Weekend
Oktoberfest 2022 will take place at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on Saturday November 12th and Sunday November 13th. Food and Beverages, Music, German Dress, Keg Toss, Stein Race, Yodeling contests and more. For more information, visit blythewoodchamber.com/oktoberfest.
kool1027.com
KCSD Board to Meet on November 15th
The KC School Board will meet on Tuesday November 15th at 6pm inside the back building of the district office in Camden. Items on their agenda include Student and School Program recognitions, the public forum section, first reading of a board policy review, and a resolution on a tax anticipation note. KC School Board meetings are open to the public and stream live at the district’s YouTube channel.
kool1027.com
Fairfield County Council To Meet on November 14th
The Fairfield County Council will meet on Monday November 14th inside the Government Complex on N. Walnut Street in Winnsboro. Items on their agenda include the public comment section, an ordinance reading on rezoning, a couple of board and commission appointments, the county’s administrator’s report, and an executive session on county personnel among other items. Fairfield County Council meetings are open to the public and stream live at the county’s YouTube Channel.
kool1027.com
KCSD Goes To An E-Learning Day Friday
All Kershaw County School District schools will shift to e-learning on Friday, Nov. 11, as potentially severe weather is predicted in our area because of Tropical Storm Nicole. All school buildings and offices will be closed. The National Weather Service predicts strong wind gusts in excess of 35 mph, possible severe weather and unpredictable weather conditions, which could be dangerous for the operation of our school buses.
kool1027.com
INVISTA Breaks Ground On New Polymer Facility
On Wednesday, the INVISTA nylon site in Camden hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility, a milestone that represents the site’s transformation to a global nylon production facility. The highly anticipated 90,000-square-foot facility is part of a $64 million investment over two years to enhance the site’s polymer and CORDURA® fiber spinning production. It will include nine loading docks, twenty-two storage/packaging silos and bulk loading capabilities.
kool1027.com
Camden And Lower Richland Has Been Moved
The Camden vs Lower Richland second round playoff football game has been postponed due to wind gust over 35 miles per hour school busses are prohibited from traveling. The game will take place Saturday afternoon at 3pm at historic Zemp Stadium and you can catch all the action at 2:30pm on Kool 102.7.
kool1027.com
How Kershaw County Voted
The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
Comments / 0