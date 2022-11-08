ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week. The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
People

N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged

The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
LEXINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iredell County girl's illness used in scam


FOX8 News

Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken.  According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

