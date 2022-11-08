Read full article on original website
2 men accused of murder in Statesville cold case, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two men accused of murder in a fatal robbery from 1992 are now in custody in Iredell County, Statesville Police announced this week. The charges stem from an alleged robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. Police say Willie Gene Allison and Michael Scott, III, were both shot and killed during the robbery, and a third man was shot but survived.
Man Extradited to Iredell County to Face Charges in 1992 Cold Case
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man is in behind bars and facing charges in a connection to a cold case homicide and robbery that happened in 1992, deputies say. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Sheldon Summers was extradited from New York to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say, Summers is one of the men that allegedly shot and killed Willie Allison and Michael Scott III during a robbery at a home on Washington Street in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Gray was also shot but he survived.
N.C. Boy, 9, Was Allegedly Forced to Live in Outdoor Dog Cage for Months, Family Charged
The boy's parents and great aunt are currently being held in jail on $1 million bond each The parents and great-aunt of a 9-year-old boy who was discovered inside a dog cage was charged with multiple counts of neglect and abuse, according to a press release issued by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, a grand jury issued 19 indictments to Sarah and Jonathan Starr, and Sarah's aunt Shelley Barnes, who owns the Lexington, N.C., home where the boy was discovered. Sarah was charged with 11...
Davidson County inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington on Monday after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison […]
Family remembers son after remains found in Gaston County
Family members said the body found along Aderholt Road in Gaston County is likely that of a man who has been missing for months.
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter. According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.
Meet the newest canine of the Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has a new Canine Unit member. Meet Groot, a 15-month-old German shorthaired pointer. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team after completing the Canine Training Academy in a few weeks. He will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at North Carolina park with backpack, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam
The sheriff's office has no evidence that carbon monoxide or any other emission from the bus itself caused the symptoms. Deputies have not identified the remains at this time. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
Victim of fiery DWI crash in Forsyth County continues recovery, bakery holding benefit for medical bills
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Lauren Krell’s life was changed in a fiery crash, but her fighting spirit was not broken. According to Winston-Salem Police, an impaired driver was speeding and driving recklessly when he crossed the center line hitting Krell’s SUV head-on along Skylark Road, just north of Pfafftown. “She survived being trapped in a burning car […]
Mystery in Mexico: NC woman found dead; autopsy revealed broken neck
It was supposed to be a fun long weekend for Shanquella Robinson and her group of friends who went to Cabo to celebrate one of their birthdays.
NC prisoner captured in SC after escaping from correctional facility
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Update: Local law enforcement agencies said the prisoner who escaped was captured in York County, S.C., without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges. State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking the public's assistance in finding offender Joshua P....
Two men arrested after ‘lengthy’ Lincolnton narcotics investigations
Jonathan Boggs is charged with two felony counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture. Matthew Starnes, 37, is charged with three felony counts of trafficking meth.
