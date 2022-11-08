Read full article on original website
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
New Release: Arent&Pyke’s Debut Book | News
“For us, to talk about colour is to talk about memory, but also meaning, energy and emotion,” Juliette and Sarah-Jane write in their foreword. They go on to express that colour is only one component of a large and deeply nuanced conversation that they have been engaged in for years, one that encompasses the concepts of joy, character, spirit, alchemy and colour. Structuring the book around these five principles, Juliette and Sarah-Jane reveal how they strive to create meaning and forge strong emotional connections in each of their projects. With captivating photography to show for it, including a cover shot by Anson Smart, Interiors Beyond the Primary Palette is an ode to colour in the home; how it moves us and nurtures our souls.
Square Enix Announces Symbiogenesis, a Story-Driven NFT Interactive Experience
Square Enix, the Japanese AAA game developer and publisher, announced the launch of a new NFT-based gaming franchise, titled Symbiogenesis. The experience, which will be built on top of Ethereum, will leverage the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) as art that users can set as profile pictures and use in a separate NFT market.
Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera
Honor is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone on November 23 in China. The brand on Thursday teased the Honor Magic Vs smartphone through a Weibo post, offering a glimpse at the foldable smartphone’s hinge. The Honor Magic Vs is also depicted to sport flat edges. Separately, camera specifications of the Honor 80 series have leaked online. They are tipped to feature 160-megapixel primary sensor at the rear and could sport 50-megapixel dual selfie sensors at the front. The Honor 80 series, said to include the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 Pro+, could be launched alongside the Magic Vs.
OpenSea Mandates Creator Royalties on NFTs Following Community Outcry, Details Here
OpenSea NFT marketplace has officially decided to continue mandating creator royalties on these digital collectibles. The decision comes after OpenSea recently received backlash for reconsidering the enforcement of creator royalties. Royalties are the fees that NFT artists earn every time their work changes hands. This means that creators are paid for their art, even on secondary sales. For artists, this is hugely important and gives them more financial freedom to create and produce more art.
Windows 11 Photos App Update Brings iCloud Photos Integration: Report
Windows 11 is reportedly gaining iCloud integration support for its stock Photos app through its latest update. The Redmond-headquartered company had joined hands with Apple last month to announce it was working on integrating Apple TV and Apple Music apps to Windows PCs. The company had also teased an integration built-in iCloud Photos support on the native Photos app on Windows 11. This feature is now rolling out to users through the latest update to the native Photos app on Windows 11, according to a report by The Verge. The feature will reportedly be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of November.
Millie Bobby Brown Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Enola Holmes 2′ As Film Debuts at No 1 On Netflix’s Top 10 | Enola Holmes, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new movie Enola Holmes 2!. The 18-year-old star of the Netflix movie’s brother Charlie filmed some moments on set and the streamer compiled them into a fun new video. Also featured in the behind-the-scenes are...
The Weeknd Beat Saber Music Pack Launches Today, Tracklist Revealed
Popular block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2018) is getting a new music pack today featuring pop sensation The Weeknd. Arriving hot on the heels of Beat Saber’s Lizzo Music Pack is a new 10-track music pack from Canadian pop artist The Weeknd, which launches today ahead of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour taking place later this month at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
A Horizon MMO From Sony and NCSoft Could Be in the Works
The world of Guerilla Games’ Horizon series is one of the most beautiful and memorable landscapes you can’t wait to go off and explore. It is based on real-life locations that were given its possible look if it were still standing in a post-apocalyptic 31st century when humanity had regressed to technologically inferior tribalism.
With Music In New Realities, We Can Go Deeper Together
A look around the media landscape will make it clear that virtual reality has become a major player in the music industry and virtual concerts are on the rise with performances by mainstream artists in popular games and other platforms. Yet, with all the hope promised by the “metaverse,” not...
Hailee Steinfeld Debuts Beachy ‘Coast’ Music Video with Anderson .Paak – Watch! | Hailee Steinfeld, Music, Music Video
Hailee Steinfeld has finally released the music video for “Coast” with Anderson .Paak on Wednesday (November 9)!. The 25-year-old actress and singer’s new visual comes months after she released her latest single, and the video not only co-stars Anderson, but he also directed it. Click inside to...
Paradox Interactive Eyes 2023 Release Date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The next Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines game could very well be ready by next year. Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester recently revealed that there is still a possibility that Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The development for Vampire: The Masquerade...
Engage Link hands-on: an early look at the “Linkedin of the metaverse”
ENGAGE is one of my favorite social VR applications. So when I saw that yesterday they had finally released ENGAGE Link, the VR world that aims at becoming “the Linkedin of the metaverse”, I couldn’t resist: I immediately donned my Pico 4 and entered it. Here you can find my impressions about it.
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders Reportedly to Go Live on November 11
PS5’s November restock is reportedly this Friday. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, Sony has confirmed pre-orders for their next-gen console in India, which is set to go live on November 11 at 12pm noon. This time, the company is distributing both Digital and Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 systems, albeit both variants are restricted to bundles. This time, the PS5 restock will only be available as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle, akin to the August restock, though the prices have now increased. The PS5 Digital Edition Forbidden West bundle is priced at Rs. 48,490, while the beefier disc-equipped PS5 Forbidden West bundle will cost you Rs. 58,990. Currently, there are no details on individual units in stock.
God of War Ragnarök Day 1 PS4, PS5 Patch ‘Strongly’ Encouraged by Santa Monica Studio
God of War Ragnarök is out now, and with that, developer Santa Monica Studio is “strongly” advising players to download the day-one patch. In its patch notes, the Sony-owned studio listed over 160 fixes for both the PS4 and PS5 versions, aimed at offering the best possible gameplay experience. While most updates are geared towards stability, some contain quest, creature, and ability names, so be prepared for mild spoilers as you scroll down. The God of War Ragnarök day-one patch is 745MBs in size, Gadgets 360 can confirm, while the entire game is north of 80GB.
Slingbox streaming boxes go off life support tomorrow
Goodbye old friend: The grandfather to modern television streaming, Slingbox, is about to go off life support. On Wednesday, November 9, the cloud-based content provider will end server support, effectively ending all device functionality. The service is a ripe old 17-years-old, which by contemporary technology standards is at least a couple of lifetimes. The news wasn’t a surprise, but the due date did sneak up on us.
Activision Blizzard Eyes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to End Sales Slump as Firm Reports 14 Percent Drop in Q3 Revenue
US video game giant Activision Blizzard, which Microsoft is in the process of buying, on Monday reported lower sales for the fourth straight quarter, but said the success of its latest Call of Duty installment broke records. The group saw its revenue decline in the third quarter by 14 percent...
