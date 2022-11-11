Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Dragon Age: Absolution Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailers & More Updates
Netflix and BioWare collaborated to produce a new anime series based on the world of the popular fantasy RPG franchise, Dragon Age. All six episodes of Dragon Age: Absolution will be released on the streaming service in December 2022. Credit: Netflix. Dragon Age: Absolution. For those unfamiliar with the video...
otakuusamagazine.com
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card Manga Has Just One Volume to Go
Volume 13 of CLAMP’s Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card manga just launched in Japan, providing a clearer picture of when the series will end. According to the official Twitter account, there’s one volume to go, so volume 14 of the series will be its last. The Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear...
epicstream.com
Why is Eida Obsessed With Kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Explained
As the story of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations progresses, new characters appear, and one of the latest villains introduced in the popular manga series by Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto is Eida, an ex-Kara member and a cyborg created by Amado. Created by integrating Scientific Ninja tools into the human body, Eida and her little brother Daemon were formed as weapons meant to destroy Jigen. She was cryogenically frozen for several years until the villain Code awakens her.
ComicBook
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Shows Off Alphonse's Armor
Fullmetal Alchemist released not one, but two feature-length live action films, with The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation both making their way to Netflix. While the series most likely won't be returning for a fourth film, or any potential sequel anime series any time soon, that isn't stopping fans from revisiting the Elric Brothers with creative works. One Cosplayer not only shared their take on Alphonse but shared a walk-through on how the amazing armor was created.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 110 Out soon: Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scans, Leaks, Where to Read Part 2 Online
Chainsaw Man 110 will be released very soon so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter including its release date, spoilers, raw scans, and where you can read the new chapter. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s mega-hit series Chainsaw Man has finally returned with the second season on the...
otakuusamagazine.com
Weekly Shonen Jump Teases New NISIOISIN Manga and More
Four new series are on the way to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine over the course of the next four weeks, including a new one from Monogatari series writer NISIOISIN. All four have officially been previewed alongside color artwork for each, with the first to debut in the magazine on November 14.
411mania.com
WrestleQuest Gets New Release Date Trailer, Arrives May 2023
Skybound Games and Mega Cat Studios released the latest trailer this week for the upcoming pro-wrestling-themed RPG, WrestleQuest. You can check out that new trailer in the video player below. The new trailer debuted yesterday during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase. Per the trailer and Mega Cat Studios, the game...
Floodland Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Survive in a world ravaged by climate change in Floodland. Learn more about Floodland hear, along with its release date, gameplay, and story. Floodland comes out on November 15. 2022. It releases on PC. Floodland Gameplay. Floodland is a post-apocalyptic survival colony simulator. You take charge of a group of...
NME
Jin Ho-gae, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yon respond to different crises in trailer for ‘The First Responders’
SBS has released a new trailer for their upcoming drama, The First Responders. The four-minute visual opens with an introduction of the series’ leads — police officer Jin Ho-gae (portrayed by L.U.C.A.: The Beginning’s Kim Rae-won) is seen engaged in a police chase on his motorcycle. Elsewhere,...
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Teaser Trailer #2
Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time - one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them. Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.
Thrillist
Here's Our Ultimate Guide to the 2022 Anime NYC Convention
Fan-favorite convention Anime NYC is coming back to the Big Apple this month, from November 18–20. This year marks the fifth edition of Anime NYC, which will take over the Javits Center with exclusive screenings, over 400 exhibits, panels, cosplay meetups, and performances. There will also be special appearances by Japan's most loved creators, and guests will be able to stroll through Artist Alley to get a glimpse of some beautiful original work. A long list of companies in the Japanese entertainment world are slated to appear at the convention as well, including Aniplex, Bandai Namco, Crunchyroll, GKIDS, HIDIVE, Kodansha, Sentai, TMS, VIZ Media, and many more.
otakuusamagazine.com
TRIGUN STAMPEDE’s First Episode to Premiere at Anime NYC
The first episode of TRIGUN STAMPEDE, the upcoming take on Trigun from studio Orange, will premiere at Anime NYC on November 18. The screening will take place during a panel with Orange staff members Waki Kiyotaka and Yoshihiro Watanabe. Thankfully, those of us who can’t make it to NYC won’t...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Releases Final Trailer With Two New Pokemon Reveals
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has dropped a final trailer ahead of the games' release, showcasing two new Pokemon. The trailer, set to Ed Sheeran's "Celestial" (which will also appear in the new Pokemon games) revealed two strange new Pokemon called "Great Tusks" and "Iron Treads" which both appear to be different forms of Donphan. Likely, each Pokemon relates to the Past vs. Future themes of the new Pokemon games – Great Tusks Donphan clearly looks like a prehistoric Donphan, while Iron Treads Donphan looks to be a futuristic version of the Pokemon. You can see both below:
IGN
WrestleQuest - Official Release Date Trailer
WrestleQuest will be available on PC and all consoles in May 2023. Watch the latest trailer to see the world, characters, and more of this upcoming game where pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide. In WrestleQuest, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Andre the Giant, and tons of other icons guide your...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update, DLC Get Release Dates
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another update soon, and just after that, the game will also get its next DLC pack. The update itself will of course be free and will release on November 9th while the paid DLC will be out the day after on November 10th with a couple of new heroes included in it. Alongside these playable characters will come some additional content like quests, costumes, and more.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 10 Important Side Quests (w/ Spoiler Tags)
There’s a ton of side content in God of War Ragnarok, so we’ve chosen 10 of the most important side quests (or favors) that you should tackle!. God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus return to the Norse world to fight the likes of Thor and Odin, but there’s a lot of fun and rewards to be had by completing the sidequests. In this quick guide, we hope to tell you which ones to finish while spoiling as little as possible, so we’ve included time codes that tell you where to jump to if you’ve completed a certain main quest.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Wars bounty hunters
Who are the best Star Wars bounty hunters? The collection of bounty hunters seen throughout the many Star Wars movies and Star Wars series are, it’s safe to say, an eclectic bunch. They make up some of the most interesting Star Wars characters of all, with their complex backstories...
