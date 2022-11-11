There’s a ton of side content in God of War Ragnarok, so we’ve chosen 10 of the most important side quests (or favors) that you should tackle!. God of War Ragnarok sees Kratos and Atreus return to the Norse world to fight the likes of Thor and Odin, but there’s a lot of fun and rewards to be had by completing the sidequests. In this quick guide, we hope to tell you which ones to finish while spoiling as little as possible, so we’ve included time codes that tell you where to jump to if you’ve completed a certain main quest.

4 HOURS AGO