Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday said its fiscal fourth-quarter diagnostics revenues rose 13% year over year, while its revenues including all segments rose 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, the Erlangen, Germany-based firm’s adjusted Diagnostics revenues were 1.44 billion euro (€) ($1.44 billion) compared to €1.28 billion in Q4 2021. On a comparable basis with the prior-year quarter, its Diagnostics revenues rose 6%, Siemens Healthineers said.

2 DAYS AGO