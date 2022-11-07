Read full article on original website
Related
labpulse.com
Siemens Healthineers Q4 Dx revenues rise 13% on increased sales of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests
Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday said its fiscal fourth-quarter diagnostics revenues rose 13% year over year, while its revenues including all segments rose 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, the Erlangen, Germany-based firm’s adjusted Diagnostics revenues were 1.44 billion euro (€) ($1.44 billion) compared to €1.28 billion in Q4 2021. On a comparable basis with the prior-year quarter, its Diagnostics revenues rose 6%, Siemens Healthineers said.
labpulse.com
AI-based diagnostics firm Ibex Medical Analytics secures $10M in financing
Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cancer diagnostics platform provider Ibex Medical Analytics on Wednesday announced it has secured $10 million in funding from Kreos Capital. The funding adds to Ibex’s $52 million funding to date from investors Octopos Ventures, 83North, aMoon, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, and Dell Technologies Capital, Ibex said. The...
labpulse.com
Virax Biolabs closes $3.8M private placement to support development of T-cell testing technology
Virax Biolabs on Tuesday announced the closing of a previously-announced $3.8 million private placement that included the purchase of 2,330,000 ordinary shares and unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,495,000 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share has a gross purchase price of $1.65 per share, while each ordinary warrant has an...
Comments / 0