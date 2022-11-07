ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
labpulse.com

Siemens Healthineers Q4 Dx revenues rise 13% on increased sales of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests

Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday said its fiscal fourth-quarter diagnostics revenues rose 13% year over year, while its revenues including all segments rose 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, the Erlangen, Germany-based firm’s adjusted Diagnostics revenues were 1.44 billion euro (€) ($1.44 billion) compared to €1.28 billion in Q4 2021. On a comparable basis with the prior-year quarter, its Diagnostics revenues rose 6%, Siemens Healthineers said.
labpulse.com

AI-based diagnostics firm Ibex Medical Analytics secures $10M in financing

Artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cancer diagnostics platform provider Ibex Medical Analytics on Wednesday announced it has secured $10 million in funding from Kreos Capital. The funding adds to Ibex’s $52 million funding to date from investors Octopos Ventures, 83North, aMoon, Planven Entrepreneur Ventures, and Dell Technologies Capital, Ibex said. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy