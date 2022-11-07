Read full article on original website
labpulse.com
Devyser to establish lab in Georgia, seek CLIA certification
Devyser Diagnostics on Wednesday announced its plans to establish a laboratory in Atlanta for which it will seek CLIA certification. That would enable it to obtain control of selling tests, ensure value-based pricing and improved margins, and conduct closer interaction with physicians and patients, the firm said. “Direct contact with...
labpulse.com
Virax Biolabs closes $3.8M private placement to support development of T-cell testing technology
Virax Biolabs on Tuesday announced the closing of a previously-announced $3.8 million private placement that included the purchase of 2,330,000 ordinary shares and unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,495,000 ordinary shares. Each ordinary share has a gross purchase price of $1.65 per share, while each ordinary warrant has an...
labpulse.com
Study calls attention to disparities in COVID-19 test and treatment access
While the Test to Treat initiative created by the Biden administration in March 2022 greatly increased access to COVID-19 testing and antiviral treatment, researchers have found that access to these centers is often limited by geography. Furthermore, study findings show that disparity in access to testing and antiviral treatment disproportionately...
labpulse.com
SQI Diagnostics secures C$2M to support manufacturing, commercialization
SQI Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it has secured up to 2 million Canadian dollars ($1.5 million) in funding from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, also known as FedDev Ontario. SQI said the funding will be in the form of interest-free repayable contributions to cover eligible expenses...
labpulse.com
Siemens Healthineers Q4 Dx revenues rise 13% on increased sales of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests
Siemens Healthineers on Wednesday said its fiscal fourth-quarter diagnostics revenues rose 13% year over year, while its revenues including all segments rose 16%. For the quarter ended September 30, the Erlangen, Germany-based firm’s adjusted Diagnostics revenues were 1.44 billion euro (€) ($1.44 billion) compared to €1.28 billion in Q4 2021. On a comparable basis with the prior-year quarter, its Diagnostics revenues rose 6%, Siemens Healthineers said.
labpulse.com
BARDA to support algorithm and app development for infectious disease detection
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) is partnering with Virufy and VisualDx through its Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures (DRIVe) to develop algorithms for future smartphone apps for the detection of visual and auditory symptoms of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and monkeypox.
labpulse.com
Sense, Bio Nuclear Diagnostics ink Canada distribution agreement for POC COVID-19 MDx test
Sense Biodetection on Thursday announced it has entered into a nonexclusive distribution agreement with Bio Nuclear Diagnostics for the distribution in Canada of the Sense Veros instrument-free, point-of-care (POC) molecular COVID-19 test. “Especially in the face of rising infection rates and new variants of concern, the Canadian market represents a...
labpulse.com
French study confirms long COVID is a public health concern
In a broad study of over 53,000 participants in France, researchers examined patients with persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection and concluded that the prevalence of this phenomenon constituted a public health concern. The World Health Organization (WHO) has defined the post-COVID-19 condition, also commonly known as long COVID, as “the...
labpulse.com
Week in Review: Study confirms long COVID as public health threat; test-and-treat disparities; multianalyte respiratory testing; more
With ongoing concerns about the upcoming respiratory season, it’s not surprising that some of the most-read articles on LabPulse recently describe tests that detect and differentiate respiratory syncytial virus, influenza A/B, and COVID-19. In one instance, London-based Virax Biolabs’ recently introduced a rapid antigen test kit, which is an...
labpulse.com
FDA clears Baebies disposable G6PD test
Baebies said on Wednesday that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for a rapid point-of-care test for glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, which causes hemolytic anemia. The test is run on the firm's Finder platform, which consists of a toaster-sized instrument and disposable cartridge. Using one...
labpulse.com
University of Tokyo researchers developing noninvasive method for early detection of childhood chronic kidney disease
A research team at the University of Tokyo has developed a proof-of-concept method for the early detection of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in pediatric patients, according to a study published on Tuesday in iScience. Childhood CKD leads to substantial morbidity and mortality, as well as diverse medical issues beyond childhood,...
labpulse.com
Roche points to results of heart failure study leveraging its cardiac hormone biomarker and test
Roche on Wednesday announced the publication of findings from the Safety, Tolerability, and Efficacy of Rapid Optimization of Heart Failure (STRONG-HF) study in patients hospitalized for acute heart failure. The study demonstrated that rapid, simultaneous up-titration of therapies and close follow-up led to increased quality of life for patients, Roche...
