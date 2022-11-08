ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Westword

Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark

Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
LOUISVILLE, KY
gripped.com

Climber Survives Free-Solo Fall in Colorado

A rock climber survived after falling around 30 metres from a route on the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado, this week. At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Boulder County Communications Center got a call about a 48-year-old who fell and was seriously injured, the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said. He was not using a rope.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer

The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners

Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers.  The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
COLORADO STATE
porchdrinking.com

Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery

After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
DENVER, CO
Craig Daily Press

Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted

Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
ASPEN, CO
9NEWS

Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location

DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
DENVER, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far

Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Vail police search for information before suspicious death of Kendra Hull

Police in Vail are searching for additional information in the suspicious death of Kendra Hull this past summer. The 40-year-old's body was found in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9.Police said the woman from Commerce City was found deceased in the creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 exchange on the East Vail bike path. Police, along with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, have been following numerous tips and leads since Hull was found. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and her cause of death remains undetermined. Police are urging anyone who may have seen or made contact with Hull on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride to call detectives. Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150 which was parked on North Frontage Road near the I-70 East Vail interchange ramp. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201. 
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed

Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
