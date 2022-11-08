Read full article on original website
2 boys facing 100 counts in deadly Lakewood fire
Two boys are facing 100 counts each from a fire that killed a mother and daughter on Halloween.
Westword
Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark
Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
Could be months before anyone charged in gruesome Westminster hit-and-run
Marcus Joe Tapia, 29, was hit and killed by a driver around midnight Oct. 21 near West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster. The driver is accused of dragging his body before taking off.
gripped.com
Climber Survives Free-Solo Fall in Colorado
A rock climber survived after falling around 30 metres from a route on the Second Flatiron in Boulder, Colorado, this week. At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Boulder County Communications Center got a call about a 48-year-old who fell and was seriously injured, the Boulder County Sheriff’s office said. He was not using a rope.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
Police say Amber Alert issued for infant taken by father in Denver
Police in Denver said an Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was taken from their mother by their father Wednesday after an alleged assault.
94kix.com
The Shocking and Gruesome True Story of the Colorado Hammer Killer
The Colorado Hammer Killer took several lives in January of 1984, but he has since been brought to justice, however his crimes will forever impact his victims. According to a report from People Magazine, People Investigates, a docuseries covering a wide array of topics, will dedicate an episode to the Colorado Hammer Killer's deadly spree.
Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners
Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers. The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
2 Colorado properties ranked best winter resorts in world
If you are planning a winter adventure for your family, you might not even need to leave Colorado.
Building fire sends plumes of smoke into sky across Denver
A large commercial building fire sent plumes of smoke across the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning.
porchdrinking.com
Epic Brewing Announces Closure of Denver Taproom & Brewery
After nine years of operating as one of the pioneer breweries in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, Epic Brewing will close its Denver location before the end of the year. Opening just a year after River North Brewery, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, and Black Shirt Brewery, Epic Brewing joined a groundswell of craft beer producers to transform the North side of Denver into one of the most heavily saturated craft brewery neighborhoods in the country.
CBS News
Man, woman sentenced for robbing shoe stores, shooting at police during pursuit
A federal judge last week sentenced a 30-year-old Colorado man for holding up two metro Denver shoes stores with a revolver two years ago. Already imprisoned is the man's female accomplice who fired the gun at pursuing deputies that day. The pair robbed a Foot Locker in Lakewood and a...
Craig Daily Press
Race tightens between Adam Frisch, Lauren Boebert as more votes get counted
Aspen resident Adam Frisch’s lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert has shrunk to less than 1%, according to the latest returns from the Colorado secretary of state at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Frisch, the Democratic nominee challenging the Silt Republican, had 50.37% of the vote, while Boebert had 49.63% of the...
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
2 Colorado Powerball players won a combined $150K
While no one in Colorado took home the “big one” from Tuesday’s Powerball drawing, two tickets sold in the state made two people thousands of dollars richer.
boulderreportinglab.org
🗳️ Special edition: Election results so far
Hello. Election Day 2022 is officially over. The last Boulder County election results of the night dropped around 11:00 p.m., and we’re reporting them here. We’ll be in your inboxes early a.m. with our regular newsletter. We’ve published a first story on what we know so far.
Vail police search for information before suspicious death of Kendra Hull
Police in Vail are searching for additional information in the suspicious death of Kendra Hull this past summer. The 40-year-old's body was found in Gore Creek on the morning of July 9.Police said the woman from Commerce City was found deceased in the creek in the area of Bighorn Road and the Interstate 70 exchange on the East Vail bike path. Police, along with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, have been following numerous tips and leads since Hull was found. The case is being investigated as a suspicious death and her cause of death remains undetermined. Police are urging anyone who may have seen or made contact with Hull on the evening of July 8 around 7:30 p.m. in the area of the bike path that runs beside Gore Creek near the Bighorn Road park-n-ride to call detectives. Hull was wearing a red "Pink" brand shirt, dark blue jeans and black hiking shoes. She may have been in or near a red 2001 Ford F-150 which was parked on North Frontage Road near the I-70 East Vail interchange ramp. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lachlan Crawford at 970-479-2201.
KDVR.com
Why Monday's Powerball drawing was delayed
Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Matt Mauro is following the delay on the Monday night Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion. Denver weather: Fire weather warning on Tuesday. Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before the next storm...
