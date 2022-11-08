ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

kool1027.com

RollCon 2022 Coming Soon

Kershaw County Library is excited to announce the arrival of the second annual Roll Con on Saturday, November 19th from 12-5pm. This free event is being held at the Kershaw County Recreation Department, located at 1042 W. Dekalb Street in Camden. Roll Con is a celebration of all things gaming...
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

Oktoberfest In Blythewood This Weekend

Oktoberfest 2022 will take place at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on Saturday November 12th and Sunday November 13th. Food and Beverages, Music, German Dress, Keg Toss, Stein Race, Yodeling contests and more. For more information, visit blythewoodchamber.com/oktoberfest.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
kool1027.com

KCSD Goes To An E-Learning Day Friday

All Kershaw County School District schools will shift to e-learning on Friday, Nov. 11, as potentially severe weather is predicted in our area because of Tropical Storm Nicole. All school buildings and offices will be closed. The National Weather Service predicts strong wind gusts in excess of 35 mph, possible severe weather and unpredictable weather conditions, which could be dangerous for the operation of our school buses.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Camden And Lower Richland Has Been Moved

The Camden vs Lower Richland second round playoff football game has been postponed due to wind gust over 35 miles per hour school busses are prohibited from traveling. The game will take place Saturday afternoon at 3pm at historic Zemp Stadium and you can catch all the action at 2:30pm on Kool 102.7.
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

INVISTA Breaks Ground On New Polymer Facility

On Wednesday, the INVISTA nylon site in Camden hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility, a milestone that represents the site’s transformation to a global nylon production facility. The highly anticipated 90,000-square-foot facility is part of a $64 million investment over two years to enhance the site’s polymer and CORDURA® fiber spinning production. It will include nine loading docks, twenty-two storage/packaging silos and bulk loading capabilities.
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

How Kershaw County Voted

The November 2022 General Election took place on Tuesday night. 53% of registered voters in Kershaw County cast a ballot for the election. Among the results of races, Ralph Norman retained his US House Seat for District 5, Ben Connell defeated Eve Carlin for SC House Seat 52, Donald Reeves Jr won Kershaw County School Board Seat 2, David Roberts won Kershaw County School Board Seat 6, and Hamilton Boykin won a seat on Camden City Council, while Jeffrey Graham retained his seat on Camden City Council. For full election information, go to scvotes.gov and Election Results. While there, you search by specific county as well.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

