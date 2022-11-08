ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw, SC

Related
kool1027.com

RollCon 2022 Coming Soon

Kershaw County Library is excited to announce the arrival of the second annual Roll Con on Saturday, November 19th from 12-5pm. This free event is being held at the Kershaw County Recreation Department, located at 1042 W. Dekalb Street in Camden. Roll Con is a celebration of all things gaming...
CAMDEN, SC
hbsdealer.com

Masonite opens new S.C. facility

Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
FORT MILL, SC
kool1027.com

Oktoberfest In Blythewood This Weekend

Oktoberfest 2022 will take place at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on Saturday November 12th and Sunday November 13th. Food and Beverages, Music, German Dress, Keg Toss, Stein Race, Yodeling contests and more. For more information, visit blythewoodchamber.com/oktoberfest.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
kool1027.com

INVISTA Breaks Ground On New Polymer Facility

On Wednesday, the INVISTA nylon site in Camden hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility, a milestone that represents the site’s transformation to a global nylon production facility. The highly anticipated 90,000-square-foot facility is part of a $64 million investment over two years to enhance the site’s polymer and CORDURA® fiber spinning production. It will include nine loading docks, twenty-two storage/packaging silos and bulk loading capabilities.
CAMDEN, SC
qcnews.com

Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas

The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

Video shows large fire at Hartsville waste paper plant

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews battled a big fire Tuesday night at a waste paper plant on the property of Sonoco of Hartsville, according to an official. Community members shared several pictures and videos of the fire. One woman said it appeared to be a huge explosion. The fire...
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
counton2.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kool1027.com

KCSD Goes To An E-Learning Day Friday

All Kershaw County School District schools will shift to e-learning on Friday, Nov. 11, as potentially severe weather is predicted in our area because of Tropical Storm Nicole. All school buildings and offices will be closed. The National Weather Service predicts strong wind gusts in excess of 35 mph, possible severe weather and unpredictable weather conditions, which could be dangerous for the operation of our school buses.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

