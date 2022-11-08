Read full article on original website
RollCon 2022 Coming Soon
Kershaw County Library is excited to announce the arrival of the second annual Roll Con on Saturday, November 19th from 12-5pm. This free event is being held at the Kershaw County Recreation Department, located at 1042 W. Dekalb Street in Camden. Roll Con is a celebration of all things gaming...
Masonite opens new S.C. facility
Masonite has opened its latest door manufacturing facility in Fort Mill, S.C. The new facility produces doors for the North American residential housing market and services some of the company’s key markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the country. Additionally, the facility features advanced automation and leverages...
Oktoberfest In Blythewood This Weekend
Oktoberfest 2022 will take place at Doko Meadows Park in Blythewood on Saturday November 12th and Sunday November 13th. Food and Beverages, Music, German Dress, Keg Toss, Stein Race, Yodeling contests and more. For more information, visit blythewoodchamber.com/oktoberfest.
SC Christmas Show in Yorkville Marketplace Set to Inspire you for the Holidays
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in downtown York and Yorkville Marketplace is bringing out all of the lights and tinsel – preparing for its 3rd annual South Carolina Christmas show that’s happening this weekend. Owner, Kathy Holbert...
Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington
Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
INVISTA Breaks Ground On New Polymer Facility
On Wednesday, the INVISTA nylon site in Camden hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new nylon polymer facility, a milestone that represents the site’s transformation to a global nylon production facility. The highly anticipated 90,000-square-foot facility is part of a $64 million investment over two years to enhance the site’s polymer and CORDURA® fiber spinning production. It will include nine loading docks, twenty-two storage/packaging silos and bulk loading capabilities.
Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas
The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches closer to the Carolinas. Periods of heavy rain are expected through Friday before things turn cooler for the weekend. Effects from Nicole closing in on Carolinas. The Charlotte area is starting to see some showers as Nicole inches...
Richland Mall to be torn down, redeveloped in $100 million deal
FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The Richland Mall near Forest Acres will be torn down and redeveloped, a plan that city leaders hope will inject new life into a property that had been a central part of the community for over 60 years. Southeastern Development, which will now own the...
Video shows large fire at Hartsville waste paper plant
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews battled a big fire Tuesday night at a waste paper plant on the property of Sonoco of Hartsville, according to an official. Community members shared several pictures and videos of the fire. One woman said it appeared to be a huge explosion. The fire...
Remains of 14 Revolutionary War soldiers excavated at Camden Battlefield site
CAMDEN, S.C. — On Veterans Day 2022, while we celebrate the brave service of all veterans, the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust (SCBPT) announced a significant historic discovery made at the Revolutionary War Camden Battlefield in Kershaw County. The Trust, acting on behalf of Historic Camden, contracted to assemble...
Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
Fort Mill Veteran Appears on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Wednesday Night
If you’re a fan of the Wheel of Fortune, you may have seen a veteran from Fort Mill competing on Wednesday night and winning cash and prizes. Brent Lofton, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Fort Mill, appeared on Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday night. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, NBC Charlotte).
Food Lion giving 10% discount to veterans and active-duty military members
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Food Lion is offering a 10% discount on all groceries to all active-duty military and veterans on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for those serving in the armed forces. More than 1,100 stores across the nation are participating in this discount. Veterans, active-duty members and their...
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants. A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.
This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese
Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Charlotte Beer Garden named best place to drink beer in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Beer Garden has been named the No. 1 beer garden in America by USA TODAY. Charlotte Beer Garden, located in the heart of South End on South Tryon Street, brought home the top spot in the annual USA TODAY 10Best for 2022. With more than 400 beers on tap, Charlotte Beer Garden's variety can't be beat, not to mention the huge venue is perfect for large and small gatherings.
KCSD Goes To An E-Learning Day Friday
All Kershaw County School District schools will shift to e-learning on Friday, Nov. 11, as potentially severe weather is predicted in our area because of Tropical Storm Nicole. All school buildings and offices will be closed. The National Weather Service predicts strong wind gusts in excess of 35 mph, possible severe weather and unpredictable weather conditions, which could be dangerous for the operation of our school buses.
