New stores fuel Dutch Bros’ surging third quarter revenues
Dutch Bros opened a record 38 new outlets to reach 641 sites | Photo credit: Nicolas Nieves-Quiroz. Oregon-based Dutch Bros has credited new store openings for driving year-on-year sales growth of 53% in its third quarter. Dutch Bros achieved revenues of $198.6m in its third quarter and is expecting full-year...
Duck Donuts appoints first Canadian Development Director
Duck Donuts operates over 100 sites across the US, alongside international outlets in Canada, Saudi Arabia and Puerto Rico | Photo credit: Duck Donuts. Pennsylvania’s Duck Donuts has appointed its first Canadian Development Director to lead the coffee chain’s growth in the country. Costas Siountres, who has more...
Swiss Water’s revenues rise despite inflationary headwinds
Swiss Water's year-to-date revenue is currently 48% higher than the same period of 2021 | Photo credit: Swiss Water. Swiss Water has credited continued sales growth in Asia Pacific and increased consumer demand for its chemical-free decaf offering as driving 30% third quarter revenue growth. The Vancouver-based company’s revenues reached...
Costa Coffee continues international expansion with first Georgia store
Costa Coffee has over 340 outlets across nine Middle Eastern markets | Photo credit: Dhiraj Chouhan. Costa Coffee has opened its first outlet in Georgia in partnership with Turkish catering company BTA Food & Services. The store, located in Tbilisi International Airport, has been launched by Costa Coffee’s EMENA team,...
Olam Specialty Coffee rebrands to Covoya
Covoya imports specialty green coffee from over 30 countries | Photo credit: Rodrigo Flores. Olam Specialty Coffee has rebranded to Covoya to better represent the relationships, collaborative journeys and shared stories of the business. The company, which seeks to generate a sustainable future throughout the global coffee supply chain, said...
Scooter’s Coffee hires Luc Langevin as Vice President of Development
Scooter’s Coffee said Langevin’s real estate expertise will help accelerate its rapid store expansion | Photo credit: Scooter's Coffee. Scooter’s Coffee has appointed property and construction veteran Luc Langevin as Vice President of Development, a role that will see him tasked with leading the coffee chain’s US store expansion.
In other coffee business news... 4-10 November 2022
Lavazza's calendar celebrates the resumption of hospitality trade and communal gatherings following the pandemic | Photo credit: Lavazza. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. Lavazza issues annual coffee update. Lavazza has unveiled its annual calendar, which this year celebrates the resumption of...
French bakery-café chain Paul targets 100 UK sites
Paul's trading remains ‘challenging’ despite average sales per customer increasing this year compared to last | Photo credit: Paul. Paul is seeking to reach 100 bakery-café stores in the UK, half of which it expects to be franchised. Paul, which made its UK debut in 2000 and...
