Bain Capital Credit Takes Large Activist Position in RDW / Redwire
Fintel reports that Bain Capital Credit Member has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16,393,442 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW). This represents 20.4% of the company. In their 13D filing, Bain Capital states the following regarding the transaction:. Pursuant to the terms of the Investment Agreement,...
Biotech Fund Fairmount Funds Opens Position in NUVL / Nuvalent After Positive Trial Results
Fintel reports that Fairmount Funds Management LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2,605,124 shares of Nuvalent, Inc. Class A (NUVL). This represents 5.13% of the company. Fairmount is a Philadelphia-based investment firm dedicated to investing in promising new therapies pursued by biotechnology and life...
Buying Dollar General Stock Could Be a Genius Move
With its stock up 5% year to date, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has ducked the worst effects of the bear market that has sent the S&P 500. down 21% in 2022. The company's focus on low-priced staples give it an edge in this challenging macroeconomic environment. And recent legal challenges look unlikely to derail its trajectory. Let's dive in.
Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX
Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.
Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Computer Peripherals
In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.2%. Leading the group were shares of A.K.A. Brands Holding, up about 22.2% and shares of Unifi up about 13.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are computer peripherals shares, up on the day...
German cabinet blocks Chinese takeover of Elmos chip factory, ERS - source
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany's cabinet has agreed to block the prospective Chinese takeovers of Elmos' ELGG.DE chip factory and semiconductor firm ERS Electronic, a government source said on Wednesday. The economy ministry had previously said a Chinese takeover of the Elmos factory would pose a threat to national...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
Germany to block Chinese takeover of semiconductor firm ERS Electronic - Handelsblatt
BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government will block a prospective Chinese takeover of the German semiconductor firm ERS Electronic due to security concerns, the Handelsblatt newspaper said on Wednesday, citing government sources. ERS Electronic declined comment. It was not immediately clear which Chinese company was interested in buying...
Why SolarEdge Technologies Is Soaring This Week
Investors in solar technology company SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are feeling pretty sunny this week. Shares of the company jumped after it reported third-quarter earnings Monday evening, and then kept rising. By midday trading on Friday, SolarEdge shares were higher by about 32% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
XLP, MDLZ, PM, MO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $614.3 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 214,870,000 to 223,320,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) is up about 0.1%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is up about 0.1%, and Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) is lower by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
FTX Lesson: Crypto Needs the Press, the Press Needs Crypto
Journalists don’t like to be the story. We prefer to tell it. But with CoinDesk playing a central role in this week’s FTX meltdown – following Ian Allison’s bombshell on Alameda Research’s suspect balance sheet last week – I got to thinking that we media folk may have to be the story this time around. So, let’s examine journalism’s place in the crypto industry. TLDR: It’s complicated, to say the least.
FTX to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings, CEO to exit
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX is to start U.S. bankruptcy proceedings and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world. The distressed crypto trading platform had been struggling to raise billions...
Why Polestar Stock Rocketed Higher Today
Shares of the Swedish electric vehicle maker Polestar Automotive Holding (NASDAQ: PSNY) were rising quickly today after the company reported third-quarter results that were a significant improvement from the year-ago quarter. Management said that it's on track to meet its full-year vehicle production guidance, which added to investors' optimism, helping...
Billionaire Snapshots: The Oracle of Omaha and What He's Buying Even in the Face of a Recession
CPI data, Fed rate hikes, and odds of a recession — these stories are dominating the financial news headlines. They keep you informed, but hearing that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September doesn’t do you a lot of good on its own for making investing decisions.
Financial Sector Update for 11/11/2022: AEL, FOCS, PGY, EXFY
Financial stocks were moderately higher late in Friday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) each advancing about 1.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping less than 0.1%. Bitcoin was declining...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI
The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 368,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 71,000. Shares of KXI were off about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ambev,...
Southeastern Asset Management Makes Big Cut to CNX Resources (CNX) Position
Fintel reports that Southeastern Asset Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11,902,706 shares of CNX Resources Corp (CNX). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 27,462,211 shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in...
Flowers Foods (FLO) Passes Through 3% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.88), with the stock changing hands as low as $26.84 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Health Care Sector Update for 11/11/2022: SNCE,AIRS,BDSX,DOCS
Health care stocks trimmed a portion of their Friday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% in late trade and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) sinking 1.2%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was up 0.7%, reversing a morning slide. In company news,...
Notable Friday Option Activity: MAR, MCK, TTWO
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), where a total volume of 10,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.4% of MAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of MAR. Below is a chart showing MAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
