Middleborough woman identified as the victim of a deadly crash involving a man wanted by police

TAUNTON, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a deadly crash involving a Medford man who was wanted by police.

Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car Monday afternoon in Taunton just moments after the suspect took off from an attempted stop by police for an ongoing investigation, police said.

According to an MSP spokesperson, members of the State Police narcotics task force attempted to stop Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, while the man was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander in Middleborough. Bannister-Sanchez, who state police say was the target of an ongoing investigation, drove away from the attempted stop at a high rate of speed. The task force members did not engage in a pursuit.

Several moments later, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into another vehicle on Kingman Road in Taunton, killing Medeiros who was inside her vehicle.

Bannister-Sanchez attempted to flee the scene on foot but was detained by a bystander and an MSP trooper. The Medford man was transported to Morton Hospital to be treated for potential injuries and was released into police care.

Police said Bannister-Sanchez was arraigned Tuesday morning in Taunton District Court on motor vehicle homicide and manslaughter charges.

The judge ordered Bannister-Sanchez’s bail on a pending drug trafficking case to be revoked, meaning he will be held without bail for 90 days. According to the DA’s office, this time on Monday Bannister-Sanchez was out on bail for a Bristol County Superior Court Case out of Raynham where he is charged with trafficking a class a drug, possession with intent to distribute.

The judge also temporarily held Bannister-Sanchez without bail on these new charges until the defendant hires his own defense attorney, at which point further bail arguments can be made by the defendant.

He will be back in court on December 8th.

The incident remains an active and ongoing investigation.

