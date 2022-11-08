ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney announces hiring freeze after dismal earnings report

Disney plans to institute a targeted hiring freeze and slash some jobs after the company’s latest earnings report sent shares plummeting earlier this week, CNBC reports. “We are limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze,” CEO Bob Chapek said in a memo to division leads obtained by CNBC. “Hiring for the small subset of […]

