Plan to help supermarket shoppers through cost-of-living crisis

Households start to receive £324 cost-of-living payments into bank accounts
Millions of people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 into their bank accounts from Tuesday as part of the Government’s cost-of-living support. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will start making the payments directly into eligible people’s bank accounts from Tuesday. There...
Whole Foods and Amazon announce major change to scanning at self-checkout – but shoppers fear it’s tracking their data
AMAZON is set to bring a major change to checkouts at a number of Wholefoods stores. The brand is set to install palm-reading tech at Whole Foods Markets across Texas - meaning shoppers will no longer need cash or card to pay. The checkout tech, called Amazon One, will be...
ZDNet
Supermarkets are taking laughable steps to stop self-checkout theft (customers hate it)
Sometimes, I don't realize how strong people's feelings are until I write about a seemingly innocuous subject. Like the deficiencies of Apple, for example. I was truly startled, however, at how strongly (some) people feel about supermarket self-checkout. Recently, I wrote about some humans' aversion to anything but a human...
BBC
Cost of living creates upheaval in Christmas toy shopping habits
Children's pester power is losing some of its impact in the run-up to Christmas owing to the soaring cost of living, an expert has said. Melissa Symonds, UK director of toy analysts NPD, said parents were changing their shopping habits, ruling out some low-cost impulse purchases. She said the "sweet...
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
'No eggs by Christmas unless Government steps in': Britons are warned of looming shortages as poultry farmers are hit with 'huge hikes' in production costs with many 'losing money on every egg laid'
British poultry farmers have warned that there could be 'no eggs by Christmas' without Government intervention as rises in production costs are being exacerbated by a bird flu outbreak. Egg producers have been 'huge hikes' in the production caused by inflation and rising energy costs partly down to the war...
CNBC
Britain's Next to buy failed furniture retailer Made.com with 500 jobs at risk
Made had a nearly 18-month run as a public company, selling sleek furniture online, backed by a large advertising budget. It performed particularly strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic as shoppers, stuck at home, spent freely on sofas, coffee tables and lamps. But the group ran into trouble, and out of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Three Kings gin made with frankincense and myrrh goes on sale at UK supermarket
Customers at one UK supermarket will get the opportunity to enjoy the ultimate festive tipple this Christmas - a gin infused with frankincense and myrrh. Morrisons has announced that the special three kings-themed spirit is available now. The drink is a nod to the biblical Magi, who brought gifts of...
BBC
Cost of living: Second energy payment welcomed by Cardiff residents
Cost of living payments will "cushion the blow" as bills continue to rise residents have said. Millions of people across the UK will start to receive their £324 second instalment aimed at people receiving tax credits. A first grant of £326 was paid earlier in the year. Although...
BBC
Somerset woman goes nine months without putting black bin out
An eco-minded woman managed to go 10 months before putting out her black bin for non-recyclable waste. Somerset exercise teacher Gill Hampson is passionate about reducing the impact she has on the environment and strives to recycle whatever she can. The 62-year-old, who lives in Somerton, said the "biggest challenge...
BBC
Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says
A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Reason Bucks nurses won't strike confirmed by Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
Nurses at Buckinghamshire's hospitals will not be going on strike later this year, despite colleagues across the UK voting to do so. Members of the Royal College of Nursing will take action in a dispute over pay and staffing for the first time. Nurses voted in "record numbers" according to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Holiday review: Eurocamp's Le Pin Parasol in Vendee, France
Family holidays can be tricky to plan. With both adults and children to take into consideration, you need to find a break that can be all things to all people all of the time. My family and I (two adults and two very active boys aged five and three) headed across the Channel to the French region of the Vendee for a week's stay at Eurocamp's Le Pin Parasol holiday park. The complex is in the mid-western region of our closest neighbour, an area that is sometimes overlooked by Brits who either make the long journey to the south or stay closer by in the north.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Most Instagrammable Christmas markets revealed and when they open
The holiday season is not far away and soon the Christmas markets will be opening up for shoppers in different cities all around the UK. Many people travel to their favourite festive markets with some having unique gifts that others may not have. According to research commissioned by online gambling...
Swedish cyclist pedals to Egypt to raise climate awareness
She has pedaled thousands of miles from Sweden to Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to deliver a simple message: Stop climate change
buckinghamshirelive.com
London Eye turned into a glowing poppy for Remembrance
The lastminute.com London Eye will be lighting up with a unique poppy design in honour of Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday 2022 n Friday, November 11 and Sunday, November 13. Joining those paying respect across the country, in honour of all those who have lost their lives in conflict and our Armed Forces community past and present, the lights on London’s iconic landmark will mark the days of memorial with a symbolic light-up representing the red poppy.
Helpline advisers gear up for calls from ‘huge’ number facing homelessness
Helpline advisers are gearing up to answer calls from a “huge” number of people facing homelessness this winter as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.The charity Shelter received almost 95,000 calls to its emergency helpline between August and October – more than a thousand calls a day.Of these, 78% were already homeless or at risk of homelessness, up from 70% over the same period last year.Shelter said 70% of callers over the past three months said the cost-of-living crisis is making their housing situation worse.Day in, day out our advisers hear appalling stories of people in the most desperate situations, from the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The most popular Christmas markets ranked by Google, Instagram, length and affordable accommodation
Christmas markets gets more and more popular every year and now its possible to tell which are the most visited thanks to the internet. Whenever a shopping destination is popular it immediately gets photographed, uploaded on to Instagram and hashtagged. Google gives insight into what people are searching for, and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Christmas markets in Buckinghamshire in 2022 including Milton Keynes, Buckingham, Princes Risborough and more
That magical time of year is creeping closer and closer - before we know it, it'll be Christmas once again. We're never guaranteed a spot of snow for the holiday season but one thing we can always count on in Buckinghamshire is a plethora of excellent festive markets. Our fair...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Parking near Stadium:MK: An insider's guide on where is best to leave your car when visiting
It may only have just become a city, but Milton Keynes has long welcomed some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Thanks to three excellent venues, MK has hosted international and Premier League football teams, musicians like Foo Fighters and world-class stage acts. And while one Milton Keynes...
