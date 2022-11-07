I’m A Celebrity… Chris Moyles admits he 'might have panicked a bit' during Bushtucker Trial

Matt Hancock says he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The former health secretary and West Suffolk MP said he had received a lot of support for his decision to appear on the ITV reality show, and said it would be a good way to engage with a younger audience. He reiterated that he could be reached at any point to deal with “urgent constituency matters” despite being over 10,000 miles away in the Australian jungle.

2 DAYS AGO