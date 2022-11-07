I’m A Celebrity… Chris Moyles admits he 'might have panicked a bit' during Bushtucker Trial

Read full article on original website
I’m A Celebrity teaser sees Matt Hancock say 'people will see me warts and all'
Matt Hancock has said people will see him "warts and all" when he enters the Australian jungle. He also said “survival in the jungle is a good metaphor for the world I work in”, ahead of entering I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. The...
Matt Hancock ‘doesn’t expect to serve in Government again’ after I’m A Celebrity
Matt Hancock says he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after taking part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The former health secretary and West Suffolk MP said he had received a lot of support for his decision to appear on the ITV reality show, and said it would be a good way to engage with a younger audience. He reiterated that he could be reached at any point to deal with “urgent constituency matters” despite being over 10,000 miles away in the Australian jungle.
Matt Hancock’s I'm A Celebrity arrival met with a mixed response
Matt Hancock’s highly anticipated arrival in the jungle was met with a mixture of shock, incredulity and uncontrollable laughter from his fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates. The former health secretary, 44, joined the cast of the ITV reality show on Wednesday, after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.
I’m A Celeb: Boy George said he 'would have walked' when Matt Hancock arrived if his mum had died in hospital
Boy George has said he would have left I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after Matt Hancock’s arrival if his mother had died during the pandemic. The former health secretary, 44, made his highly-anticipated entrance to the Australian jungle during Wednesday evening’s episode of the hit ITV reality show.
Matt Hancock to face second I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial after public vote
Matt Hancock is set to face his second I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Bushtucker Trial after receiving the most public votes, shortly after entering the jungle. The former health secretary, 44, took part in the Beastly Burrows challenge with fellow late arrival, comedian Seann Walsh, after the pair entered the jungle during Wednesday evening’s episode of the ITV reality show.
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
I'm a Celebrity... 'Surprisingly likeable' Matt Hancock is changing some viewers' minds
Matt Hancock has been described as 'surprisingly likeable' by some viewers of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! However, while some are warming to his charms, others - such as radio DJ Danny Baker - say the former health secretary is 'a creep'. Mr Hancock, MP for West...
McDonald's Christmas ad 2022 set to beautiful Becky Hill soundtrack
McDonald’s has released this year’s heart-warming Christmas advert, ‘The List’ which is set to premiere during ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here on Sunday, November 13. Created by Tom Hooper, the Oscar-winning director of The Kings Speech, the 60-second advert serves...
Millie Bobby Brown Said Finn Wolfhard From "Stranger Things" Is A "Lousy" Kisser And Hasn't Improved In This Hilariously Awkward Lie Detector Test Interview
I'm howling laughing at this interview, OMG.
15 Fascinating Behind-The-Scenes Facts About "The Crown"
While playing the Queen, Olivia Colman came up with a very clever trick to maintain (appropriately royal) emotional control.
