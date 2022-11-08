Read full article on original website
KEYC
Minnesota’s voter turnout stays high and LGBTQ+ community makes history
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Voter turnout has always been one of the highest in the nation, and Tuesday’s election was no exception. The Minnesota Secretary of State said that about 60% of eligible Minnesotans voted in the 2022 general election. The only other states posting rates above 60% are Maine and Wisconsin.
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
KEYC
Sheriff race winners react to election results
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The sun has set on another election cycle, and newly elected candidates are getting ready to take on a new set of duties come January. The Nicollet County sheriff race resulted in current sheriff Dave Lange being reelected, and he said that the first order of business is getting on the same page and reuniting a department that was divided by the election.
KEYC
Blue Earth County one of last counties to report election results
KEYC
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
KEYC
Local sheriff candidates reflect on Election Day
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -<The long election cycle is reaching its end, and the day has come for local candidates to reflect on the campaigns that were. Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties both have sheriff races, and candidates say that the year has been long, but worthwhile. “I had a lot...
KEYC
Democrat Tim Walz wins 2nd term as Minnesota’s governor
KEYC
New mayor for North Mankato, Masaad re-elected in Mankato
(KEYC) - There’s a new mayor in North Mankato. It was an open race for the North Mankato mayoral seat as current Mayor Mark Dehen announced his bid for County Commissioner. Four men were vying for the seat: Scott Carlson, Ben Kaus, Kenneth DeWitte and Warren Anderson. Scott Carlson was the winner of that contest. A teacher at Mankato Area Public Schools, Carlson said he will lead with common sense -- and support efforts to maintain North Mankato’s quality of life, build community and bring more businesses to town.
KEYC
Mankato West looks to defend state title
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
KEYC
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
KEYC
Burning ban lifted in Brown County
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources lifted its burning restrictions put in place for several counties throughout the region earlier this month. The bans were issued due to dry and windy conditions in parts of the state. In Brown County, officials are not requiring residents...
Southern Minnesota News
3 incumbents & a newcomer elected to Mankato school board
Three incumbents and one newcomer have been elected to the Mankato School Board. Patrick Baker (17.65%), Kari Pratt (16.44%), and Shannon Sinning (15.13%) received the top votes for seats with a four-year term. Board Chair Jodi Sapp was not reelected. Sapp won 12.05% of the vote, behind Sinning. Baker was...
KEYC
MNSU International students invite greater Mankato area to International Festival
KEYC
Mankato offering free pumpkin disposal service
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato has announced that free pumpkin disposal services are available. People can bring unwanted pumpkins to one of two drop-off locations. Those are the Public Works Center on South Victory Drive and Sibley Park on Mound Avenue, near the Pavilion. There is no...
KEYC
POLICE: 2 arrested following shooting in Waseca
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca say two people have been arrested following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a release, just before 12:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a municipal parking lot between the Post Office and State Street for the report of gunfire. A short time later, police found a vehicle and a driver and learned the vehicle had been shot multiple times. Police say there were no injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Wersal will be Blue Earth County’s new sheriff
Jeff Wersal will be the new sheriff in Blue Earth County. Wersal won Blue Earth County’s first sheriff’s contest since 1994 with 51.8% of the vote compared to 47.8% for his opponent Paul Barta. Wersal is currently a Lt with the sheriff’s department and the commander of the...
KEYC
Community members can donate to Trucks & Toys campaign
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is never a shortage of children in need of toys during the holiday season and one local program is doing its part to get gifts into kid’s hands. A partnership between Volk Transfer and the Minnesota Trucking Association is seeking donations for the annual...
KEYC
Mankato on ice: where to chill out during the cold months
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mercury may be plummeting, but that shouldn’t spoil the fun! Kelsey and Lisa were joined by Jessica Beyer of Greater Mankato Area Growth with some places and ideas for how to chill out within the region, during the colder months!
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
