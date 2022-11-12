ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 Best Holiday Gifts for Women From Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

By Hannah Kahn
 15 hours ago

T-minus three weeks until Thanksgiving, so you know what that means — Black Friday is right around the corner! If you’re like Us , then you’re already counting down the days until the deals go live. But waking up at the crack of dawn to score doorbusters is super stressful. We would much rather veg out on the couch in our post-turkey food coma.

Good news for fellow bargain hunters: Nordstrom is offering early discounts on a wide selection of products. Now we don’t have to wait until the end of the month to save big on major markdowns! We rounded up our top 17 picks for women, from cozy clothing to essential accessories. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these gifts for your favorite gals.

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Nordstrom

Sweater weather! This cashmere V-neck pullover is a closet staple for fall and winter.

Was $129 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See It!

Calvin Klein Remola Lug Chelsea Boot

Nordstrom

Lug-sole boots are the must-have shoe style of the season. Stay on trend in these chunky Chelsea boots!

Was $139 On Sale: $84 You Save 40% See It!

Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket

Nordstrom

I own this Free People fleece shacket, and it has become my go-to layering piece for travel and everyday outfits. Cozy, unique and stylish!

Was $128 On Sale: $90 You Save 30% See It!

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

Nordstrom

Beloved by celebrities and activewear aficionados alike, these Alo high-waited leggings are flattering and functional. Take these live-in leggings from a cardio run to a grocery run.

Was $118 On Sale: $79 You Save 33% See It!

Too Faced Christmas Bake Shoppe Eyeshadow Palette Set $309 Value

Nordstrom

The perfect holiday gift for any beauty buff, this limited-edition makeup set includes three face and eye palettes “that smell as good as they look.” The chocolate chip, sugar cookies and gingerbread color palettes feature some nice neutral shades.

Was $54 On Sale: $43 You Save 20% See It!

Matisse Bruna Knee High Boot

Nordstrom

These boots are made for walkin’! Step up your shoe collection with these sleek knee-high boots that will turn heads during the holidays.

Was $300 On Sale: $209 You Save 30% See It!

Vacay Glisten Vibrant Carry-On Suitcase

Nordstrom

Pretty in pink! Ditch your basic black suitcase in favor of this colorful carry-on with 360-degree double wheels, wet pockets, shoe pockets and a large compression pad.

Was $160 On Sale: $96 You Save 40% See It!

Ray-Ban Icons Round Metal Sunglasses

Nordstrom

These Ray-Ban round metal sunglasses are my favorite shades of all time! Flattering on every face shape, these retro-inspired sunglasses give you sun protection in style.

Was $163 On Sale: $130 You Save 20% See It!

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Nordstrom

Ballet flats are back in style! So, celebrate by shopping these classic Tory Burch ballet flats in a gorgeous mint green.

Was $248 On Sale: $150 You Save 40% See It!

Nordstrom Signature Textured Double Face Wool & Cashmere Coat

Nordstrom

Elevate your winter wardrobe with this elegant double-face coat in wool and cashmere. According to one customer, “This is a beautiful coat that drapes perfectly. Soft to the touch, warm, yet lightweight.”

Was $649 On Sale: $389 You Save 40% See It!

Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Nordstrom

Standout slippers! Take these Ugg faux fur slingback sandals from lounging around the house to running errands.

Was $100 On Sale: $50 You Save 50% See It!

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan

Nordstrom

If your lady loves the feeling of a blanket and the style of a sweater, then treat her to this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan! It’s the best of both worlds.

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See It!

Sleepy Head Pajamas

Nordstrom

Sweet dreams! These super soft Sleepy Head Pajamas come in a cute fruit print.

Was $45 On Sale: $32 You Save 29% See It!

Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses

Nordstrom

Celine sunglasses on sale? Say less. You can’t beat this designer deal!

Was $400 On Sale: $270 You Save 33% See It!

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic

Nordstrom

Looking for an oversized sweater to wear with leggings? One customer called this Free People slouchy tunic “cozy, chic, comfy.”

Was $168 On Sale: $100 You Save 40% See It!

Treasure & Bond Plaid Oversize Blanket Wrap

Nordstrom

Mad for plaid! This oversized blanket wrap is the prettiest pattern for the holidays.

Was $45 On Sale: $27 You Save 40% See It!

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas

Nordstrom

This is the time of year when we flip-flop between freezing and overheating at night. Find a happy medium with this long-sleeve PJ top and shorts set.

Was $69 On Sale: $48 You Save 30% See It!

Looking for additional gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

