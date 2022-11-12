17 Best Holiday Gifts for Women From Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

T-minus three weeks until Thanksgiving, so you know what that means — Black Friday is right around the corner! If you’re like Us , then you’re already counting down the days until the deals go live. But waking up at the crack of dawn to score doorbusters is super stressful. We would much rather veg out on the couch in our post-turkey food coma.

Good news for fellow bargain hunters: Nordstrom is offering early discounts on a wide selection of products. Now we don’t have to wait until the end of the month to save big on major markdowns! We rounded up our top 17 picks for women, from cozy clothing to essential accessories. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with these gifts for your favorite gals.

Nordstrom Cashmere Essential V-Neck Sweater

Sweater weather! This cashmere V-neck pullover is a closet staple for fall and winter.

Calvin Klein Remola Lug Chelsea Boot

Lug-sole boots are the must-have shoe style of the season. Stay on trend in these chunky Chelsea boots!

Free People We the Free Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket

I own this Free People fleece shacket, and it has become my go-to layering piece for travel and everyday outfits. Cozy, unique and stylish!

Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

Beloved by celebrities and activewear aficionados alike, these Alo high-waited leggings are flattering and functional. Take these live-in leggings from a cardio run to a grocery run.

Too Faced Christmas Bake Shoppe Eyeshadow Palette Set $309 Value

The perfect holiday gift for any beauty buff, this limited-edition makeup set includes three face and eye palettes “that smell as good as they look.” The chocolate chip, sugar cookies and gingerbread color palettes feature some nice neutral shades.

Matisse Bruna Knee High Boot

These boots are made for walkin’! Step up your shoe collection with these sleek knee-high boots that will turn heads during the holidays.

Vacay Glisten Vibrant Carry-On Suitcase

Pretty in pink! Ditch your basic black suitcase in favor of this colorful carry-on with 360-degree double wheels, wet pockets, shoe pockets and a large compression pad.

Ray-Ban Icons Round Metal Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban round metal sunglasses are my favorite shades of all time! Flattering on every face shape, these retro-inspired sunglasses give you sun protection in style.

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Ballet flats are back in style! So, celebrate by shopping these classic Tory Burch ballet flats in a gorgeous mint green.

Nordstrom Signature Textured Double Face Wool & Cashmere Coat

Elevate your winter wardrobe with this elegant double-face coat in wool and cashmere. According to one customer, “This is a beautiful coat that drapes perfectly. Soft to the touch, warm, yet lightweight.”

Ugg Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

Standout slippers! Take these Ugg faux fur slingback sandals from lounging around the house to running errands.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Long Cardigan

If your lady loves the feeling of a blanket and the style of a sweater, then treat her to this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic cardigan! It’s the best of both worlds.

Sleepy Head Pajamas

Sweet dreams! These super soft Sleepy Head Pajamas come in a cute fruit print.

Celine Cat Eye Sunglasses

Celine sunglasses on sale? Say less. You can’t beat this designer deal!

Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic

Looking for an oversized sweater to wear with leggings? One customer called this Free People slouchy tunic “cozy, chic, comfy.”

Treasure & Bond Plaid Oversize Blanket Wrap

Mad for plaid! This oversized blanket wrap is the prettiest pattern for the holidays.

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Long Sleeve Short Pajamas

This is the time of year when we flip-flop between freezing and overheating at night. Find a happy medium with this long-sleeve PJ top and shorts set.

