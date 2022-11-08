ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

agjournalonline.com

Kansas aquifer declines two feet in some areas

For farmers and ranchers in Kansas, drought concerns are always looming, so community conversations about conservation and water use are ongoing and vital. Concerns are ever present about ponds dwindling to muddy puddles, and recently irrigators learned that the Ogallala Aquifer – a main water source for the state – declined last year by an astounding two feet in parts of Kansas.
KSNT News

Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back

PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
KSNT News

Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
kiowacountysignal.com

No more political games with Kansas pensions

Many Kansans over the past few years have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the consequences of Governor Brownback’s failed tax experiment. Working together across party lines we have finally gotten Kansas back on the right track. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/10/22

It is still going to be breezy for Southeast Kansas today but showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend. Cold weather...
KSNT News

Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
TOPEKA, KS

