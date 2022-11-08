Read full article on original website
agjournalonline.com
Kansas aquifer declines two feet in some areas
For farmers and ranchers in Kansas, drought concerns are always looming, so community conversations about conservation and water use are ongoing and vital. Concerns are ever present about ponds dwindling to muddy puddles, and recently irrigators learned that the Ogallala Aquifer – a main water source for the state – declined last year by an astounding two feet in parts of Kansas.
Threatened Kansas fish species bounces back
PRATT (KSNT) – A threatened species of fish is getting a second chance in Kansas waterways thanks to the efforts of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff. KDWP Fisheries and Ecological Services staff report that the campaign to help re-establish the Plains Minnow in Kansas is off to a promising start. This species […]
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas
Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
Missouri marijuana legalization already has some Kansas police concerned
Missouri voters said yes to legalizing marijuana on Tuesday, but one Kansas City area police department is already raising a red flag.
KAKE TV
How likely is Kansas to pass medical marijuana after Missouri votes to legalize recreational use?
Teressa Hammond opened The Health Connection, CBD store, in Wichita in 2018 after her husband started using the product to help is COPD. Today, she says they see all sorts of illness. “We see people every day that are suffering with high blood pressure, anxiety, Crohn's, cancer.”. Hammond says...
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
Reelected Gov. Kelly wants to take ‘Kansas to next level’
Governor Laura Kelly has released a victory statement after several news agencies declared her the winner in her race against Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Texas man attending Big 12 tournament in KCMO awarded over $700K in civil suit
A man who attended the 2019 Big 12 Basketball Tournament won a civil lawsuit for more than $700,000 against a security company for battery and other claims.
Cheese recall: 4 Kansas stores listed in FDA update
TOPEKA (KSNT) – An updated list of stores in Kansas impacted by a cheese recall has been released by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reports that four Dillons locations in Kansas have been added to an expanded list of retail establishments that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, […]
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
What Amendment One means for Kansas Residents
Midterms are tomorrow and Kansas voters are keen to decide whether or not they should change the balance of power between the Legislative and Executive branches.
kiowacountysignal.com
No more political games with Kansas pensions
Many Kansans over the past few years have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the consequences of Governor Brownback’s failed tax experiment. Working together across party lines we have finally gotten Kansas back on the right track. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot
ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon. Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 11/10/22
It is still going to be breezy for Southeast Kansas today but showers and storms are likely in the afternoon. Some of this could bring heavy rain but severe weather looks to stay to the north of us. After that we are looking at a much colder weekend. Cold weather...
Kansas Governor Kelly wins reelection
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly is projected as the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt.
Salmonella risks cause recall in 4 Kansas stores
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall impacting Walmart locations in Kansas has been announced by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA reported the voluntary recall on Nov. 7 for four Walmart locations in Kansas. The recall was announced for 15.5 oz, six count boxes of Gamesa Arcoiris Marshmallow Cookies due to the presence of Salmonella. […]
