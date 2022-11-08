He should stay Sheets possesses arguably the best raw power on the team, and certainly the most of any of their left-handed hitters. After a terrible start to the season, he returned to the lineup on June 23 and proceeded to post an excellent .301/.343/.532 triple slash from that point through August 31, including a stellar 1.017 OPS in August that helped propel the floundering team back into contention. Sheets displayed the rare ability to beat the shift, but may benefit even more from the “shift ban” if it allows him to play more to his prodigious pull power. Posted an excellent .908 OPS at home on a team that gave fans in attendance little to cheer about otherwise. Has two years of pre-arb remaining, with one minor league option.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO