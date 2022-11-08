ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Gavin Sheets

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Jake Burger

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Grading the White Sox: Romy González

At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox

Should I Stay or Should I Go: Jake Burger

He should stay Andrew Vaughn led the 2022 White Sox with a pathetic 17 home runs, and as the team needs more power Burger provides it aplenty, with a .458 slugging percentage being third on the team in 2022, behind only Elvis Andrus and Eloy Jiménez. Entering his age-27 season, Burger still has plenty of potential moving forward, and with one option remaining the front office will have some flexibility with how they employ him.
South Side Sox

Should I Stay or Should I Go: Gavin Sheets

He should stay Sheets possesses arguably the best raw power on the team, and certainly the most of any of their left-handed hitters. After a terrible start to the season, he returned to the lineup on June 23 and proceeded to post an excellent .301/.343/.532 triple slash from that point through August 31, including a stellar 1.017 OPS in August that helped propel the floundering team back into contention. Sheets displayed the rare ability to beat the shift, but may benefit even more from the “shift ban” if it allows him to play more to his prodigious pull power. Posted an excellent .908 OPS at home on a team that gave fans in attendance little to cheer about otherwise. Has two years of pre-arb remaining, with one minor league option.
South Side Sox

South Side Sox 2022 Player of the Year: Dylan Cease

The cheering subsides in Houston, and Philadelphia wakes up with a punishing hangover. The trophies have been handed out, the confetti swept away. The MLB offseason has begun. Where is Dylan Cease? On the green, playing disc golf with his magic arm. That same magic arm brought Cease nationwide recognition...
WGN News

St. Rita tries to send retiring coach Todd Kuska out on top

CHICAGO – The days get shorter every November, but this November, Todd Kuska’s time at St. Rita is growing short. Kuska is retiring as coach at his alma mater this season after 25 years and a win total that now stands at 215, as they prepared for Saturday’s 7A quarterfinal at St. Charles North, which […]
