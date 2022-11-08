Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
kalkinemedia.com
IM Cannabis Corp expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* IM Cannabis Corp is expected to report results on November 14. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report revenue of C$25.461 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for IM Cannabis Corp is for a...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Apple Loses Web Search Technology Chief To Google - The Information
* APPLE LOSES WEB SEARCH TECHNOLOGY CHIEF TO GOOGLE - THE INFORMATION Source text: https://bit.ly/3Er9JKd Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Coinbase to write off investment that its ventures arm made in FTX- source
(Reuters) - Coinbase Global Inc will write off the investment its ventures arm made in cryptocurrency exchange FTX in 2021, according to a person familiar with the matter. Coinbase had said in a blog post Tuesday that the company has $15 million in deposits on FTX that were used to facilitate business operations and client trades, but that its total exposure is minimal.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Novo Reports Q3 2022 Financial Results
* NOVO RESOURCES CORP- QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.07. * NOVO RESOURCES CORP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE C$0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Stelco Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of C$2.01 a share - Earnings Preview
* Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 15. * The Hamilton Ontario Ontario-based company is expected to report a 41.1% decrease in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Stelco Holdings Inc is for earnings of C$2.01 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Stelco Holdings Inc is C$43.25, above its last closing price of C$41.47. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed -19.6 Mar. 31 2022 3.97 3.97 2.88 Missed -27.5 Dec. 31 2021 5.89 6.02 8.17 Beat 35.7 Sep. 30 2021 4.08 5.22 7.08 Beat 35.5 Jun. 3.79 3.77 3.52 Missed -6.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 2.08 2.08 0.88 Missed -57.7 Dec. 31 2020 0.30 0.37 -0.74 Missed -298.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.45 -0.46 -0.36 Beat 22.2 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The Toronto Ontario-based company is expected to report a 27.6% increase in revenue to C$55.318 million from C$43.34 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is C$5.39, above its last closing price of $0.62. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.09 -0.12 Missed -39.4 Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.12 -0.08 Beat 29.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Sep. 30 2021 -0.08 -0.07 -0.10 Missed -48.9 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.11 Missed -61 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.05 -0.12 Missed -118.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 -0.06 Missed -87.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.05 -0.05 -0.07 Missed -50 This summary was machine generated November 11 at 21:03 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Thomson Reuters to buy tax software provider SurePrep for $500 mln
(Adds details on deal, executive comment) Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp said on Friday it would buy SurePrep LLC, a U.S.-based provider of tax automation software and services, for $500 million in cash. The information company has been partnering since April with 20-year-old SurePrep, whose products and solutions...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Smartcentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Third Quarter Results For 2022
Nov 11 (Reuters) - SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust:. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST RELEASES THIRD QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2022. * SMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - QTRLY FFO PER UNIT WITH ADJUSTMENTS AND EXCLUDING VARIOUS ANOMALOUS ITEMS $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Inmed Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Loss Per Share $4.06
* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE. * QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $4.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for...
kalkinemedia.com
FTX founder Bankman-Fried says he is in the Bahamas
NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters on Saturday that he was in the Bahamas, denying speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the exchange filed for bankruptcy and he was removed as chief executive. When asked by Reuters whether he...
kalkinemedia.com
Varex Imaging Corp expected to post earnings of 36cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Varex Imaging Corp is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 15. * The Salt Lake City Utah-based company is expected to report a 1.3% decrease in revenue to $223.275 million from $226.3 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $210.00 million and $240.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Varex Imaging Corp is for earnings of 36 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD0.25 and USD0.45 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Varex Imaging Corp is $37, above its last closing price of $22.42. The company's guidance on August 2 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for gross profit margin between USD33% and USD34%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.24 0.25 0.37 Beat 51 Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.23 0.37 Beat 60.9 Dec. 31 2021 0.29 0.28 0.25 Missed -10.7 Sep. 30 2021 0.37 0.37 0.45 Beat 22.7 Jun. 0.27 0.27 0.40 Beat 47.6 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.17 0.17 0.35 Beat 112.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.04 -0.03 0.08 Beat 390.9 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.04 Beat 61 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 01:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Stelco Holdings Inc <STLC.TO>: Profits of C$2.01 per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 12:47 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to C$2.01 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.71 to C$2.23 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", two "Buy", four "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 4.64 percent from C$1.92. Estimates ranged from a high of C$2.30 to a low of C$1.50. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is currently unavailable. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is C$44.54. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$2.01 per share implies a loss of 73.53 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$7.6 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed Mar. 31 2022 3.97 2.88 Missed Dec. 31 2021 6.02 8.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 5.22 7.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 12:47 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
IMV Inc <IMV.TO>: Losses of 11 cents announced for third quarter
11 November 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by IMV Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -11 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -13 cents. Losses of -15 cents per share were anticipated by the three analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -15 cents to -14 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -15 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $118.00 thousand, which is higher than the estimated $19.33 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $118 thousand from $41 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.12 Met Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.13 Met Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.14 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.13 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 02:30 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold races for best week since March 2020 on Fed slowdown hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices extended gains to a near three-month high on Friday and were heading for their best week in over 2-1/2 years, as signs of cooling U.S. inflation bolstered bets that the Federal Reserve would be less hawkish on rate hikes going forward. Spot gold gained 0.7% to...
kalkinemedia.com
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
kalkinemedia.com
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc <EGLX.TO>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
11 November 2022 09:42 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -8 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to a loss of -7 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the online services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -8 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -7 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the five analysts providing estimates is C$5.81. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to C$55.32 million from C$43.34 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 17.50 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -10 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.09 -0.12 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.12 -0.08 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.07 -0.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 09:42 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Comments / 0