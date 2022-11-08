12 November 2022 12:47 a.m. All figures in Canadian dollars. Stelco Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to C$2.01​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from six analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from C$1.71 to ​C$2.23 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", two "Buy", four "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the iron & steel peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 4.64 percent from C$1.92. Estimates ranged from a high of C$2.30 to a low of C$1.50. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is currently unavailable. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the six analysts providing estimates is C$44.54. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to C$797.75 million from C$1.35 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of C$2.01 per share implies a loss of 73.53 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported C$7.6 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 4.13 3.32 Missed Mar. 31 2022 3.97 2.88 Missed Dec. 31 2021 6.02 8.17 Beat Sep. 30 2021 5.22 7.08 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 12:47 a.m..

1 DAY AGO