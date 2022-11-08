EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Eagle Pass Port of Entry would like to advise the traveling public of the temporary halt in vehicular traffic at the Camino Real International Bridge the afternoon of Nov. 12 starting at 1:00 p.m. and the bridge will remain closed until 7:00 a.m. Nov. 13.

