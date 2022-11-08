Read full article on original website
Vehicular Traffic Temporarily Halted Nov. 12 at the Camino Real International Bridge due to Demolition Project in Piedras Negras; Bridge I to Offer Extended Hours
EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Eagle Pass Port of Entry would like to advise the traveling public of the temporary halt in vehicular traffic at the Camino Real International Bridge the afternoon of Nov. 12 starting at 1:00 p.m. and the bridge will remain closed until 7:00 a.m. Nov. 13.
