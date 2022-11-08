Mother Nature no help with the leaves

Call it the circle of life.

It's that time of the year when we all get to battle the leaves. I was out there Saturday, not only battling the leaves, but also the wind.

I was not alone.

Many people in my neighborhood were gathering their leaves. But as fast as we could gather them up, Mother Nature had other ideas.

Which got me thinking. Can't we just let Mother Nature take care of the leaves.

The wind comes in and blows all of my leaves into my neighbor's yard. Problem solved. But as soon as that happens, another wind comes in and blows my neighbor's leaves into my yard.

The battle never ends.

* * *

Sports Editor Mark Hazelwood wrote another great story last week about the cousins on the St. Paul football team. Between the Meyer boys, the Rospert, Stieber, Stoll and Crabbs' boys as well, head coach John Livengood has been well stocked with talent over the years.

I remember when all of those boys were younger and roaming the sidelines as ballboys for the Flyers. I always laughed and said St. Paul needed to take two buses to away games — one for the players and one for all of the ballboys.

One night I was on the sidelines with Hazelwood covering the game and there were ballboys everywhere. I was never quite sure what all of them did on the sidelines, but they sure had a lot of fun. I was wearing shorts and one one of the Meyer twins came up two me and said with a straight face, "Your legs are as bright as my future."

All of them got a real kick out of that. It was funny. And it was probably true.

I told the boys I would buy them a snack at the concession stand at halftime. When the teams left the field I walked over to the stand and let them get something to eat. It wasn't long before they were back in line for seconds. Before halftime was over I was out $20.

* * *

I have been covering and following sports at the Reflector for more than 40 years, but I have never witnessed anything like I saw this past Friday.

Between the Reflector and Register we covered six teams for our Weekender edition — and all six of the teams lost.

St. Paul, Bellevue, Huron, Perkins, Clyde and Oak Harbor all were eliminated from the playoffs on the same night.

Ouch.

* * *

Will the last person in town please shut off the lights.

That will be the case again Thursday as the Monroeville Eagles make what is now becoming an annual trip to Wright State University for the state volleyball tournament.

For the fifth time in school history and fourth time in the last five years the team will make the trip south. The Eagles open play and kick off the tournament at noon Thursday vs. Newark Catholic. A sendoff is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon and school has been canceled Thursday so everybody has a chance to see the game.

Good luck to coach Kendra Snook and her team.

* * *

The vacation is over for Browns fans. After two straight Browns-free Sundays it is back to work as the team returns from its bye week and travels to Miami this Sunday.

Why do we do this to ourselves every week?

Why? Because we love it.

Joe Centers is Reflector community editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.