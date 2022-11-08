ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Flawless Diamond Could Fetch Over $15 Million at Auction

Another day, another massive fancy-colored diamond hits the auction block. This week, just days after it revealed plans to sell a collection of vivid blue diamonds from De Beers, Sotheby’s announced that it will also sell a 303.10-carat stone known as the Golden Canary at its Magnificent Jewels sale in December. The pear-shaped gem, which boasts a fancy deep brownish-yellow hue, is one of the largest polished diamonds in the world and the largest flawless diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America, or GIA. Because of its rarity (yellow diamonds only make up .006 percent of diamonds in the world)...
TODAY.com

Couple finds rare coins worth over $800,000 while renovating their kitchen floors

A couple in England had the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered a stash of rare coins underneath the kitchen floorboards during a renovation project. Gregory Edmund, an auctioneer and British coin specialist at Spink and Son, confirmed to TODAY that the coins were discovered by the North Yorkshire couple, who initially thought they had stumbled on a piece of electrical cable while working on their 18th century home in 2019.
Q 105.7

Ferrari and Rare Lamborghini Found In NY Garage! Only 1200 Made!

I am not one that likes surprises but I would love to be surprised with a vintage sports car, even if it's been sitting in a New York garage for twenty years. Imagine heading to a property expecting to see 1986 Ferrari that has was parked in this garage 6 years ago. The anticipation to see the condition of the car and examine what is essentially a time capsule is exciting. Then you arrive and they tell you there is another, more rare, sports car in a different garage on the property. What?
Robb Report

A Rare Emerald Salvaged From a 400-Year-Old Shipwreck Could Reach $70,000 at Auction

The crown jewel of a centuries-old shipwreck is going under the gavel this winter. The rare 6.25-carat emerald in question, which will lead Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale on December 7, was salvaged from the sunken Nuestra Señora de Atocha 37 years ago in one of the most successful treasure hunts of all time. For the unversed, the Atocha was part of a fleet commissioned by the Spanish government in the 17th century to further the country’s exploration and colonization efforts. The galleon left Spain for the Caribbean in March 1622, but sank later that year after it was caught in a...
BBC

Lincolnshire: lron Age bull rider bought for £7,800 at auction

A 2,000-year-old bull rider figure found in a field in Lincolnshire has fetched £7,800 at auction. Paul Campbell found the Iron Age figure while metal detecting in a field in Barnetby le Wold in 2016. Adam Staples, from Essex Coin Auctions, said the find was bought on Wednesday by...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Vintage Dodge sighted in Geelong, Victoria, Australia

I’ll be honest ... this one had me stumped! I got a text message from Sabrina, our daughter who lives in Ocean Grove, a seaside town with a population of 14,165, in Victoria, Australia, located on the Bellarine Peninsula. As in many countries outside the USA, Australian citizens seem to have a fascination with vintage American automobiles. Whenever Sabrina sees an American car Down Under, she takes a picture of it and sends it to me. Such was the case with this handsome Dodge.
Robb Report

Speake-Marin and Watches of Switzerland One & Two Dual Time

Speake-Marin is known for its unique, offbeat take on traditional watchmaking—one that draws us to independent watchmakers in the first place. Its very limited annual production—350 in 2021 and about 500 this year—in mostly limited series, adds the cachet of rarity to the brand, ultimately making it highly collectible. The One & Two Dual Time model, which first launched in 2019, was followed by last year’s Mint Green version in a 28-piece series that is long sold out. Now, there is another chance to own a One & Two Dual Time, this one a unique collaboration with Watches of Switzerland. There...
cxmtoday.com

Billions Being Spent In Metaverse Land Grab

Research shows that nearly $2 billion (£1.75 billion) has been spent on virtual land in the past 12 months as people and companies race to get a foothold in the metaverse. But we are years away from the metaverse emerging as a single immersive space online where people can live, work and play in virtual reality. So is the land grab one big gamble?

