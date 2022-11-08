Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Deadline to nominate someone for leadership program is Friday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
KEYC
Saint Peter high schoolers build Habitat for Humanity homes
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Habitat for Humanity South Central Minnesota is celebrating new builds by Saint Peter High School students. For the last 25 years, 12 to 18 students in the Building Trades Class have teamed up with the nonprofit to construct new homes. The collaboration gives high schoolers...
Comments / 0