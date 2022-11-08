ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island nations call for oil tax, anti-fossil fuel treaty at UN summit

By Laurent Thomet, AHMAD GHARABLI, GIFF JOHNSON, Simon MALFATTO
 4 days ago
High tide boosted by storm surges wash across Majuro Atoll in the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, threatened by rising sea levels and increasingly intense tropical storms /AFP

Small island nations led calls at the UN climate summit Tuesday to tax oil companies' windfall profits to pay for damages caused by natural disasters and enact a "non-proliferation treaty" to halt fossil fuel production.

Developing nations have pressed their case at the COP27 summit in Egypt for the creation of a "loss and damage" fund, arguing that rich nations are to blame for the biggest share of greenhouse gas emissions.

Oil companies have scored tens of billions of dollars in profits this year as crude prices have soared in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global COP carbon tax on these profits as a source of funding for loss and damage," the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, told fellow leaders at the summit in the seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

"While they are profiting, the planet is burning," said Browne, who was speaking on behalf of the 39-nation Alliance of Small Island States, many of whose very existence is threatened by rising sea levels and increasingly intense tropical storms.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley called Monday for a 10 percent tax on oil companies to fund loss and damage.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, however, told reporters "here is not the place... to develop fiscal rules."

The contentious question of loss and damage was added to the COP27 agenda after intense negotiations.

The United States and European Union have dragged their feet on the issue in the past, fearful of creating an open-ended reparations regime.

Territories at risk of rising sea levels /AFP

Browne later told reporters that China and India, while not considered developed countries, should also fund loss and damage as they are the world's top and third biggest emitters of greenhouse gases, respectively.

"China and India are major polluters, and the polluter must pay. I don't think there is any free pass for any country," he said.

The goal was to "accelerate" discussion on a loss and damage fund at COP27, he said, with the aim of having a mechanism in place at the next summit and for it to be "truly" operational by 2024.

- 'Can't sink our dreams' -

Another island nation, Tuvalu, announced it was joining calls for a fossil fuel non-proliferation treaty, an initiative that seeks to stop new investments in coal, oil and gas globally and phase out production.

"The warming seas are starting to swallow our lands â- inch by inch," Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano said in a statement.

Tuvalu's Prime Minister Kausea Natano, who warned on Tuesday that 'warming seas are starting to swallow our lands inch by inch' /AFP

"But the world's addiction to oil, gas and coal can't sink our dreams under the waves," he said.

A Pacific neighbour, Vanuatu, was the first nation to join the treaty in September.

"Vanuatu and Tuvalu are the first countries to call for a new treaty as a companion to the Paris Agreement to align oil, gas and coal production with a global carbon budget," said Tzeporah Berman, chair of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative.

"We will look back on this in history as the moment of reckoning, with overproduction that is locking in further emissions and holding us back from bending the curve," Berman said.

Browne also recalled that his country and Tuvalu are among four island nations that have had registered a commission with the UN to "explore the responsibility of states for injuries arising from their climate actions and breaches in the obligations".

"As small countries this is a new dynamic pathway of justice where the polluter pays," he said.

Browne said small island states "will fight unrelentingly this climate crisis, and this includes fighting in the international courts and under international law".

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc's leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host's president said it was not enough. He said $31 billion was required to tackle the next global pandemic.
Chile president creates commission to resolve Indigenous land issues

Chile President Gabriel Boric met with Mapuche Indigenous leaders on Friday and announced the creation of a commission to resolve issues of land ownership in the flashpoint southern Araucania region, which has seen a spate of recent arson attacks. There are many cities in southern Chile that were built on land that was once Mapuche and these cities must be preserved," Boric said.
Biden urges world to 'step up' climate fight at COP27

President Joe Biden vowed at UN climate talks on Friday that the United States was on track to slash its carbon emissions, urging all nations to ramp up their own efforts to avert catastrophic global warming. New research shows just how dauntingly hard it will be to meet the ambitious goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels -- requiring emissions to be slashed nearly in half by 2030.
'Unstoppable' renewables help climate, security: experts at COP27

Russia's war in Ukraine has forced a short-term scramble for fossil fuels but the rise of solar, wind and other clean energies is "unstoppable", the head of International Renewable Energy Agency told AFP. Speaking at the UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Francesco La Camera said market forces now all but ensure renewables will keep growing fast -- but also warned that the pace will need to double to prevent a climate catastrophe. The Ukraine war has led to a serious energy supply crunch and oil and gas price spikes that have forced especially European countries to quickly search for new suppliers as they head into winter.
Brazil will regain its climate 'leadership': ex-minister

Brazil will protect the Amazon "with its own efforts" without waiting for international funding, the former environment minister of incoming President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Saturday at UN climate talks.  Credited with curbing deforestation in the 2000s, Marina Silva outlined key environmental priorities for the new president, who will visit the climate talks next week in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
You say Cambodia, Biden says Colombia 

Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN gained a surprise new member from the other side of the world Saturday -- at least for an instant, courtesy of a verbal slip by US President Joe Biden. "I want to thank the prime minister for Colombia's leadership as ASEAN chair," Biden said as he opened talks with regional leaders in Phnom Penh chaired by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
ASEAN agrees to talk to Myanmar opposition

Southeast Asian leaders agreed Friday to engage Myanmar opposition groups as they seek ways to quell the country's escalating bloodshed which has seen thousands killed in clashes since last year's coup. The NUG considers itself to be the country's legitimate government but the junta regards its members as "terrorists", and engaging with the group would be a significant step for ASEAN. - 'This is a warning' - The leaders also warned the generals that if they do not step up, the bloc could expand a ban on junta figures attending ASEAN meetings.
Isolated Putin will not go to G20 summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been shunned by the West over his offensive in Ukraine, will not travel to Indonesia for the G20 leaders' summit next week, officials said Thursday. A trip to the summit in Bali would have put Putin in the same room as US President Joe Biden for the first time since the Russian leader sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
Iran hypersonic missile claim raises nuclear watchdog concern

An Iranian general claimed Thursday that the Islamic republic had developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating all defence systems, raising concerns from the UN nuclear watchdog. "It will be able to breach all the systems of anti-missile defence," he said, adding that he believed it would take decades before a system capable of intercepting it is developed.
Sharks, turtles, disease on agenda of wildlife trade summit

The trade in shark fins, turtles, and other threatened species will come under scrutiny at a global wildlife summit in Panama, starting Monday, that will also focus on the spread of diseases such as Covid-19. The CITES delegates will also take stock of the fight against fraud, and vote on new resolutions, such as the increased risk of diseases spreading from animals to humans, which is linked to trafficking and became a major concern after the 2020 outbreak of Covid-19.
Dash for gas imperils 1.5C climate goal: report

The global scramble for natural gas after Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, scientists said Thursday on the sidelines of UN climate talks in Egypt. "To limit warming to 1.5C, countries need to flip to emergency mode on climate as they do on the energy crisis." mh/klm/fz
UN sounds hunger warning for northern Mozambique

Northern Mozambique is facing dire food shortages, the United Nations warned Friday as it appealed for funds to keep its food aid flowing to the conflict-ridden region. "We have a very serious funding shortage.
White House says Biden, Xi to meet at G20 summit

Joe Biden will meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 14 on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the White House said Thursday, in their first face-to-face talks since the US leader became president. Their meeting during the summit in Bali comes after Xi last month was awarded a landmark third term as Chinese Communist Party General Secretary.
With Russia distracted, Erdogan courts Central Asia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday called on post-Soviet countries in resource-rich Central Asia to ramp up ties with Ankara as he sought to take advantage of a weakening Moscow bogged down in Ukraine. Erdogan has for years been pushing for closer cultural, linguistic and religious ties with ex-Soviet countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia.
UK cops flak over carbon-neutral pledges

As world leaders and environmental experts meet at the COP27 climate change talks in Egypt, last year's host Britain is under scrutiny about its commitment to tackling global warming. Nevertheless, ministers have come under fire from environmental pressure groups and the independent Climate Change Committee (CCC), a UK body which advises the government. 
A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches

Wheelchair struggles, scarce drinking water, $15 sandwiches and hotel price-gouging at the COP27 climate summit have sparked anger and forced host country Egypt into damage-control mode, participants at the two-week meet said. "People already under stress" should not "have to look for water all the time", said one climate COP veteran from an NGO. Exorbitant food prices, including sandwiches going for up to $15, have been especially problematic for those on tight budgets. 
Sun-soaked North Africa pushes for cheap energy

Solar panels glint in the sun on a Tunisian lagoon, part of a long-delayed drive to harness the North African country's vast renewable energy potential. But last year green sources accounted for only 2.8 percent of the country's energy mix and the rest came from natural gas, according to the state Tunisian Company of Electricity and Gas (STEG).
Scorched Earth: Ukraine war takes heavy toll on climate too

The Ukraine war has shown the heavy toll military conflict takes not just on people but also on the planet, say experts at the UN climate summit in Egypt. "Why are reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and United Nations climate summits silent on military emissions?"
France accepts migrant ship as row with Italy blazes

A rescue ship carrying 230 migrants docked at the French port of Toulon on Friday amid a blazing row between France and Italy over which country is responsible for them. France had never before allowed a rescue vessel carrying migrants from the Mediterranean to land on its coast, but did so this time because Italy had refused access.
