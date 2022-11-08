Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Two Men Injured In a Shooting Incident In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Related
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ SEA
Coming into Sunday's action in the NHL, the Jets have allowed the fewest goals against (31) in the league. A real sign that they are taking care of business in their own end and cutting down on the goals allowed off the rush, a place where they truly struggled last season. Josh Morrissey says the team takes a lot of pride in how they have kept the goals against down, but they have had help between the pipes.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Clash with Rangers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden
Arizona wraps up east coast swing in Manhattan, looking for fourth win in five games. Nov. 13, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Madison Square Garden, New York, NY. There's no rest for the weary. The Arizona Coyotes, who are in the midst of a 14-game road trip, wrap up...
NHL
Bills tackle Dawkins wears Sabres throwback to Sunday's game
Buffalo veteran rocks customized black and red sweater before playing against Vikings. Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins turned back the clock for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills offensive lineman arrived at the game wearing a black and red Buffalo Sabres throwback jersey with the famous Bison head...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Jets (8-4-1) at Kraken (8-5-2) | 5 p.m.
Kraken look to bounce back from Friday shutout, staying comfortably above .500 before five straight divisional games to finish out the month. Reminder: 5 p.m. puck drop. Time: 5:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: The Next Segment. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol likes to appraise...
NHL
Penguins Re-Assign Defenseman Mark Friedman to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Friedman, 26, has recorded two assists in 10 AHL games this season with the WBS Penguins, ranking third among defensemen on the team. The...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch
Kings look too close out there four-game home stand with a perfect 4-0-0 record. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Detroit Red Wings:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be available to play. Denis Gurianov missed practice with an upper body injury and is likely out for Friday, opening the door for rookie Matej Blumel to make his NHL debut.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
Binnington, Blues end Golden Knights winning streak at nine
LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Binnington made 34 saves, including 22 in the third period, and the St. Louis Blues ended the Vegas Golden Knights' nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. "We had a very, very strong first two periods," Binnington said. "The third period...
NHL
PIT@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Penguins at the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off an impressive 5-2 win over the Canucks on Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Kirby Dach put Montreal ahead 3-0 by the time the contest was just 12:23 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. Mike Hoffman lit the lamp in the middle frame, before Dach added his second tally of the night to cap the scoring in the third period. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves to record his third win of the season. St-Louis was deprived of Josh Anderson and Juraj Slafkovsky's services for the game as both were serving suspensions for boarding. Anderson is eligible to return tonight, while Slafkovsky has one contest left to serve.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center. Game 14: Dallas Stars (8-4-1, 17 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, 9 points) When: Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT (19:30) Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas,...
NHL
Hoffman gives Canadiens OT victory against Penguins
MONTREAL -- Mike Hoffman scored 1:03 into overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bell Centre on Saturday. Hoffman shot stick side on Tristan Jarry after receiving a pass from Kirby Dach on a 2-on-1 for his fourth goal in three games. Nick...
NHL
Milano scores first two goals for Capitals in win against Lightning
WASHINGTON -- Sonny Milano scored two goals and had an assist for the Washington Capitals in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena on Friday. Anthony Mantha had a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (7-7-2), who finished their homestand 2-2-0.
NHL
Hall of Fame class regales fans with humorous stories from their careers
TORONTO -- There was a distinct Swedish flavor at the Inductee Fan Forum on Saturday, part of the 2022 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Weekend. There were only four players on the podium: twin brothers Daniel and Henrik Sedin, forward Daniel Alfredsson and goalie Roberto Luongo. Riikka Sallinen, a forward with Finland's women's national team, was not present, nor was the late Herb Carnegie, selected by the committee as a Builder.
NHL
Avalanche Win Third-Straight with 5-3 Showing Over Predators
The Colorado Avalanche picked up their third-straight win after defeating the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Thursday night at Ball Arena as they honored the loss of longtime Altitude Sports analyst and fixture in the community, Peter McNab. The game marked the Avalanche's first home in almost exactly three weeks after traveling to New York for a three-game road trip followed by the 2022 Global Series in Tampere, Finland. The Avalanche are now 7-4-1 on the season.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Bruins
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and the Bruins this season: Nov. 13 (away) and Feb. 25 (home). The Canucks are 35-73-15-2 all-time against the Bruins including a 12-43-7-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games vs Boston (3-2-0 in their...
NHL
Coleman fined maximum for actions in Flames game
NEW YORK - - Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 236 in Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
CBJ activate F Joona Luoto and assign to Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated Joona Luoto off the Injured/Non-Roster list and assigned the forward to the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Luoto, 25, who signed a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract as a free agent with the...
