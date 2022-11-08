Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
FTX Collapse Destroyed People’s Lives – Hope Lost. Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The recent collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX is wrecking families. Many investors, who held their hard-earned savings in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, are expressing their frustrations on social media. Many have come out to narrate how the FTX collapse destroyed their lives. Social media...
coinchapter.com
Binance backs out from FTX deal, refuses to buy Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has backed out from plans to buy Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange FTX. As per the latest announcement by the company, a closer look into the company’s books has forced them to have a change of heart. “As...
coinchapter.com
Oryen ICO investors bag 100% gains. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Dogecoin show strong buying signals
Oryen investors gain 110% in the ICO phase. Strong buying signals across Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) markets. Investors secure massive returns from their holdings in the Oryen project. Oryen, having amassed incredible gains and positive feedback, has analysts speculating further exponential growth in its ongoing phase 3 of ICO.
coinchapter.com
BudBlockz: This Next-Generation Crypto Is Set To Revolutionize The CBD Industry
BudBlockz is on the cusp of transforming the cannabis industry while leveraging revolutionary blockchain technology. The crypto project aims to provide marijuana enthusiasts with private, safe, and secure access to the multi-billion cannabis market. BudBlockz Cannabis Plan. For the longest time, there has been a need for a solution that...
coinchapter.com
Alpha Sigma Capital Research Launches New “Ask Me Anything” Series with James Haft, Chairman of DLTx
Hermosa Beach, CA, November 9, 2022, Alpha Sigma Capital Research, has developed a series of educational AMAs (“Ask Me Anything”) series to bring blockchain thought leaders to its research subscribers and limited partners. DATE: November 10, 2022. PRESENTERS: James Haft, Chairman, and Simon Campbell, CCO, for DLTx. REGISTRATION...
coinchapter.com
Uniglo.io Looks To Lock In Top 50 Crypto Position Following Burn Event Beside The Likes Of Tron and XRP
Early investors in Uniglo are looking upward. They see a spot among the top 50 crypto tokens alongside the likes of Tron and XRP, especially after GLO carries out a remarkable burn event when it launches in just a few days. GLO still has a long way to grow to get there, but such a surge could bring huge profits for existing holders.
Disney planning hiring freeze, possible layoffs
Cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze, limited travel and possible layoffs, are coming to Disney, according to a memo sent Friday by the company’s CEO. Days after Disney posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fourth quarter, CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to executives detailing cost-cutting initiatives at the company.
coinchapter.com
Super Bowl Turns Super “LOL” For Crypto Advertisers
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Aside from being the annual final playoff game of the National Football League, the Super Bowl is a magnet event for big-budget advertisers. On Feb 14, 2022, the Super Bowl glued over 99 million viewers to the screens as NBC charged a record $6.5 million per 30 seconds.
coinchapter.com
3AC Cofounder Zhu Su Reemerges Amid Alameda-FTX Collapse
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The ongoing fiasco between Changpeng Zhao, Binance CEO and Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX seems to have pulled Three Arrow Capital cofounder Zhu Su out of his hiding place as the estranged developer took to his Twitter account to share an update on his whereabouts. Zhu Su...
coinchapter.com
Polygon caught up in FTX contagion — MATIC risks losing 90%
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Polygon (MATIC) could be dragged to the bottom following a contagion brought on by crypto exchange FTX and Alameda Research, a sister company founded by the FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. According to the latest news, Alameda might dump its 2.9 million MATIC stash. Polygon and Alameda,...
coinchapter.com
Investors Are Keen About Ethereum, Ripple, BudBlockz
With barely two months left in 2022, people are looking forward to the next big crypto to invest in the coming year. When you ask crypto enthusiasts and investors, most will say they are eyeing three cryptos with bullish potential in the next few years. These are Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and BudBlockz (BLUNT).
Comments / 0