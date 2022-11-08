ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Jimmy's blog: Hooker fights back tears, then tears up Missouri's defense

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker fought back tears as he experienced the Vol Walk for the last time, knowing he was about to play his last game at Neyland Stadium. This is a guy that was tossed aside by Virginia Tech, a guy that didn’t get a plethora of offers when he entered the transfer a portal, a guy who didn’t win the starting job at Tennessee last August.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #5/4 Lady Vols vs. #11/11 Indiana

No. 5/4 Tennessee (1-1) will look to build its first winning streak of the 2022-23 season, as it welcomes No. 11/11 Indiana (2-0) to Thompson-Boling Arena for a 6 p.m. ET contest on Monday. This will mark the third meeting between the Lady Volunteers and Hoosiers and features the first...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #11 Tennessee vs. Colorado

The 11th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team heads to the mid-state this weekend, taking on Colorado in Nashville on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET inside Bridgestone Arena. Fans can catch Sunday’s game on ESPN and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.
BOULDER, CO
wivk.com

Rankings/Quotes: Vols No. 5 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

CFP Rankings (PDF) | Teleconference Transcript (PDF) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Boasting three wins over teams currently ranked, Tennessee sits at No. 5 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings released on Tuesday night. The Volunteers (8-1, 4-1 SEC) come in behind top-ranked Georgia, No....
KNOXVILLE, TN

