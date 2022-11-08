Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker fought back tears as he experienced the Vol Walk for the last time, knowing he was about to play his last game at Neyland Stadium. This is a guy that was tossed aside by Virginia Tech, a guy that didn’t get a plethora of offers when he entered the transfer a portal, a guy who didn’t win the starting job at Tennessee last August.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO