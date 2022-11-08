Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
wivk.com
Highlights/Photos/Postgame/Stats/Story: Second Half Offense, Stout Defense Surges No. 11 Vols Past Tennessee Tech, 75-43
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Picking up right where they left off after a perfect home slate last year, the 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers opened the season with a 75-43 victory over Tennessee Tech on Monday night at Thompson Boling Arena. The Volunteers (1-0) made it happen on both ends of the...
wivk.com
Leanne Morgan’s “Just Getting Started” Tour!
Leanne Morgan is coming home to Knoxville in April, 2023! Don’t miss Leanne’s “Just Getting Started” tour April 15th at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum!
