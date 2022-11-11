ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to buy heated clothes airers: Latest stock updates and all the best retailers we’ve found

By Jasper Pickering
 2 days ago

One of the most sought-after appliances this winter (alongside the likes of air fryers and dehumidifers ) is the heated clothes airer, which is designed to gently warm damp laundry to speed up drying times.

There are plenty of reasons for investing in one – namely that they’re simply cheaper to run than a traditional tumble dryer. Some we’ve tested ourselves cost as little as 3p an hour to operate, so it’s a sensible way to make savings where they count. The airers are also ideal if you live in an older house with high ceilings and single glazing, as one of our writers found .

It’s important to understand what makes each clothes airer worth the investment, as your choice may depend on size – factoring in the amount of space it will occupy, as well as the amount of laundry it’s able to handle at once.

It’s also worth checking to see if they come with a built-in timer, which can help limit the amount of energy consumed by the airer, by restricting its use to set times, to further cut down on the cost of running it.

Heated airers have understandably been a hot-ticket item this winter, as people look for ways to save on their laundry times, with many leading retailers selling out of the appliance at a fast rate.

To find out where to buy a heated clothes airer, keep reading below.

Read more:

How do heated clothes airers work?

Most heated clothes airers tend to resemble their non-heated counterparts, on which damp laundry is draped over aluminium bars, ready to air dry. With heated options, a heating component inside the metal bars uses electricity to warm up the bars, which in turn speeds up the process of drying. They need to be plugged into an outlet to work, so as long as there is space to fit the airer near a plug socket, you shouldn’t have any issues.

As well as these types of drying racks, there are also collapsible drying pods, which work by circulating warm air inside a mesh pod as the clothes hang inside. These tend to be more portable and dry clothes quicker but use more energy, meaning they cost more to run continously.

How much energy do heated clothes airers use?

Mileage may vary depending on the type of clothes airer you own, how their heating components work, as well as how often they are used. Some models, such as the 11.5m airer from Argos (£55, Argos.co.uk ) only uses 220W, which works out at about 7p an hour, based on current estimates.

In comparison, the Dry:Soon drying pod from Lakeland (£99.99, Lakeland.co.uk ) uses 1kW (about 34p an hour to run), but the speed at which the two models will dry clothes will be different.

Where can you buy heated clothes airers right now?

Unsurprisingly, the rise in demand for heated clothes airers is a direct result of the cost-of-living crisis, which has seen many households adopt new ways to try and save energy and money.

We’ve rounded up all the top UK retailers for home appliances, with links to their listings of different heated airers. While most appear out of stock, we’ll be keeping a regular eye on the stock situation, to let you know if any become available. These are the ones we’ve spotted so far:

Want to know more? Read our tried-and-tested reviews of the best heated clothes airers

