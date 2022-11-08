ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Hutch Post

Election returns from November 8, 2022

Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Kansas Reflector

Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home

TOPEKA — Sam Neill, a decorated public school teacher from Buhler, was alarmed Saturday to find Rep. Paul Waggoner taking photos of her house. Neill described the ensuing encounter with Waggoner, a Republican who is seeking reelection, and a campaign volunteer in a widely circulated post on her personal Facebook page. Waggoner wouldn’t tell her […] The post Teacher alarmed by Kansas House Republican taking photos of her home appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Perfect storm ends strong Macksville season

Flying high into post-season 8-man football with an 8-0 record, it looked like the Macksville Mustangs would take their success all the way to state. But last Friday this solid team encountered the perfect storm, a combination of bad weather and a powerful Rawlins County team, and Macksville was stunned with a 46-0 season- ending loss. “Well our offense is a spread look with a lot of moving parts and the muddy mess we played in deterred everything we were trying to do in that regard,” said head coach Kyle Bright. “We lost our starting tailback to a broken arm the week before and we didn’t replace him very well. Rawlins County was a physical team that liked to run the ball downhill and we didn’t respond well. My hats off to their effort and their intensity. They outplayed us in every single facet of the game.”
MACKSVILLE, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Co. Health Dept: CDC warning about COVID, RSV and flu

RENO COUNTY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Health Advisory because of increasing emergency department visits for children due to respiratory viruses including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza in Kansas and nationally. The Reno County Health Department wants to remind people it is not...
RENO COUNTY, KS

