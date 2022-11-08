Read full article on original website
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Ted Kennedy’s Private Diary Recorded Samuel Alito Telling the Senator He Had ‘Matured a Lot’ Since Writing Anti-Roe v. Wade Memo in the ’80s
A new report of a conversation between Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Samuel Alito and Edward “Ted” Kennedy (D-Mass) has highlighted what the justice told the late senator in 2005 and what the justice actually did 17 years later when he wrote the opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
CNBC
50% of voters say the overturning of Roe v. Wade makes them more eager to vote in this year’s midterm election
It's crunch time for the midterm election season and a recent survey shows that major rulings in the Supreme Court, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, will have an impact on if and how Americans vote this November. In fact, half of voters polled by the Kaiser Family Foundation...
CNBC
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito told Ted Kennedy the legal basis ensuring abortion rights was 'settled' law in 2005, new book reveals
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion that overturned out the abortion rights case Roe v. Wade, assured the late Sen. Ted Kennedy in 2005 that he considered a key legal basis for Roe to be "settled," a new book reveals. "I am a believer in precedents,"...
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion
"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
buzzfeednews.com
Longtime Abortion Rights Advocate Josh Shapiro Has Been Elected Governor Of Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general, has won the race for governor of the state, defeating the Donald Trump–endorsed Doug Mastriano. The race was called by Decision Desk HQ at 10:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Shapiro’s win means that Pennsylvania will continue to have a divided government, with...
Opinion: If Republicans want control of House & Senate in Nov, shouldn't they stay quiet about Roe v. Wade until then?
In the event that the Republicans want to win back control of the House and Senate, shouldn't they avoid bringing up the Roe v. Wade decision between now and November? Asks Victor.
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
What Poland Tells America About Abortion Politics
Democrats and Republicans alike can learn from the only other country to roll back the legal right to abortion in the last 15 years.
Asian Americans have some of the highest levels of support for abortion rights — and it's driving them to vote
As she prepares to vote for the first time, Nirmala Singh says she can still feel the trauma of gender-based violence that’s been rippling through her life since childhood. When she was 5 years old and living in Guyana, her aunt was murdered by a former intimate partner. Moving to the U.S. as a teenager, Singh was surprised to see the same problems from back home reflected in the country she had once viewed as holding the promise for a better life.
When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow
The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — (AP) — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in...
Midterms Show Republican Anti-Abortion Agenda Relies on Minority Rule
Insofar as abortion was on the ballot in yesterday’s midterm elections, abortion won. In all five states where ballot measures asked voters to decide the fate of abortion access, voters chose to protect or enshrine abortion rights. In North Carolina, Republicans failed to win a veto-proof legislative supermajority, ensuring that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper maintains the ability to block abortion bans. And without the feared “red wave” sweeping Congress, GOP plans for a nationwide abortion ban are thwarted — for now, at least.
To Stop An Abortion-Rights Amendment, Conservatives Are Attacking LGBTQ Rights
A new ad in Michigan tries to exploit confusion and anxiety over gender-affirming care.
Abortion ruling author Alito gets standing ovation at conservative legal gala
WASHINGTON — Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court ruling that upended abortion rights, was given a boisterous standing ovation Thursday at an event hosted by the Federalist Society, an influential conservative legal group. Alito, in brief remarks at the organization's 40th-anniversary gala near the Supreme Court, praised...
Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections
Abortion rights became a key issue for millions of Americans this midterm cycle following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. NBC News’ Chloe Atkins explains which states are considering further measures to protect reproductive rights and what’s at stake for voters in key battleground states. Nov. 9, 2022.
