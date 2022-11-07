ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

FOX8 News

Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in northeast Raleigh hit-and-run crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — One pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Raleigh. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday along Capitol Boulevard south of New Hope Road. Raleigh police officers found the pedestrian dead upon arriving at the scene. Officers are at the scene determining the...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Police arrest 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC campus

Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC Chapel Hill's campus on Wednesday night - and they're investigating at least two other separate incidents near campus. Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC Chapel Hill's campus on Wednesday night - and they're investigating at least...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years

DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date. DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC

