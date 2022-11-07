Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin County mother hit by stray bullet in her home says accused gunman won't face charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two children and lives in a rural, secluded area of Youngsville. She was hit in the leg by the bullet on Nov. 6.
WRAL
With financial records missing, Durham County deputy fire marshal under investigation for 'failure to perform duties' and 'conflict of interest'
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County deputy chief fire marshal is under investigation by the state for “failure to perform duties” and “conflict of interest,” according to a search warrant. On Oct. 26, the North Carolina Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search...
Autopsy sheds light on death of 21-year-old fatally shot on North Carolina greenway trail
A 21-year-old was found dead on the Crabtree Creek Greenway trail on Sept. 29 and ever since, questions have remained as to how the man died.
Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in northeast Raleigh hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — One pedestrian died Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in northeast Raleigh. The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. Friday along Capitol Boulevard south of New Hope Road. Raleigh police officers found the pedestrian dead upon arriving at the scene. Officers are at the scene determining the...
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
WRAL
Police chief, K-9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — A small North Carolina town has lost half its police force after placing the police chief and an officer on paid leave pending an internal investigation. With two of the town's four police officers out, deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office are now covering patrol shifts in the town of Bailey.
North Carolina 2-year-old shot himself after finding gun, says sheriff’s office
A 2-year-old boy was shot and injured after getting access to a gun, according to deputies.
WRAL
Raleigh police searching for man linked to fatal shooting of 27-year-old woman
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police have released a mugshot of a man they're in search of after a woman was shot and killed on Sunday. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Bragg Street. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and...
Wake trial for execution-style killing of NC rapper and 2nd man ends in mistrial
Now the defendant has to decide whether to accept a plea deal offer or risk another trial.
Man arrested in North Carolina on Hwy 109 accused of taking indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
WRAL
Driver found shot in Mustang in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — Police responding to a traffic accident in Wendell Wednesday morning found instead a person who had been shot. Police said they did not suspect foul play, but they did not explain how the person got shot. A red Ford Mustang and a white Ford F-150 truck...
cbs17
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force and an internal investigation is underway, according to the Town Administrator. On Thursday, Town Administrator Joel Killion confirmed that Police Chief Cathy Callahan and Officer Evan...
Liberty woman accused of pointing gun at Randolph County deputies during welfare check on children
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Liberty woman is facing multiple charges after she pointed a gun at deputies who were performing a welfare check on children after a domestic incident, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Thursday, Randolph County deputies responded to Low Bridge Road in Liberty to perform a […]
WRAL
Police arrest 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC campus
Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC Chapel Hill's campus on Wednesday night - and they're investigating at least two other separate incidents near campus. Police arrested a 36-year-old man for indecent exposure near UNC Chapel Hill's campus on Wednesday night - and they're investigating at least...
One pleads guilty, will serve up to 24 years for shooting of 'innocent bystander' on Christmas Eve 2016
DURHAM, N.C. — Almost six years after his arrest on murder charges, Hakeem Kyri Hubbard pleaded guilty to his role in the death of a man shot on Christmas Eve 2016 in Durham. Hubbard and two others – Elijah Hosea Everett and Mychal Quinton Todd Mercer – were charged...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
WRAL
Two cold cases solved in Chatham County after 40 years
DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date. DNA technology was able to solve cases were 43 and 46 years old, the oldest cases to be solved with forensic genealogy in North Carolina to date.
Comments / 1