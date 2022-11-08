Read full article on original website
Turkey giveaway at Allentown store
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- We now turn to a contest that's getting gobbled up ahead of Thanksgiving. This weekend is the "Gobble Gobble Turkey Giveaway" at participating Grocery Outlet Bargain Markets. Here at the Allentown store on Allen Street, one turkey will be given away every hour to randomly selected customers.
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
Luzerne election board, council member hope to get answers on election woes starting Monday
The first public answers as to what caused a ballot paper shortage at some Luzerne County voting precincts last week might come at Monday’s meeting of the county board of elections. Election board Chairwoman Denise Williams said the special board meeting will provide “an opportunity to have a discussion...
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for addition to Goodman building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Elected officials and others celebrated a groundbreaking Friday in Bethlehem. Construction is set to begin on an addition to the Goodman building. There will be commercial space and twelve apartments in the building on East Third Street. Renovations to the existing building are also set to get...
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
East Bangor remembers local hero
EAST BANGOR, Pa. -- The community of East Bangor comes together to remember a local hero. Leslie Couch was well known in the community, but lost his life in the Vietnam War. Today, his family and childhood friends came together to do something special in his honor. "His personality led...
Council questions management-level raises included in proposed 2023 Scranton budget
SCRANTON — Several city council members voiced concerns about the extent of management-level raises included in Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s 2023 budget proposal — a proposal that would also hike taxes. The mayor and members of her administration presented Thursday an overview of the proposed $116.8 million...
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
South Whitehall Police looking for driver of SUV that hit bicyclist
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit a bicyclist on Wednesday afternoon. The black SUV fled after hitting the bicyclist while traveling north in the area of Blue Barn Road and Saddlebred Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from township police.
Suspicious male spotted at bus stop in Orwigsburg
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- The Orwigsburg police department received a report of a suspicious male around the bus stop located on South Warren Street. The male is described as being white and tall, wearing dark blue jeans, a green sweat shirt, and a baseball hat. He is operating an older model...
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
North Whitehall house fire sends one person to hospital
Authorities in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are investigating a house fire that sent one person to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 5300 block of Route 309 shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. A resident with burn injuries was taken to the hospital. The home was heavily damaged.
Trey Dogmantis passes Whitehall to District 11 Class 5A win over So. Lehigh
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Trey Dogmantis threw five touchdown passes and Whitehall defeated Southern Lehigh 43-17 to capture the District 11 Class 5A championship on Saturday at Catasauqua High School. This is the fourth district championship for the Zephyrs since 2016. Whitehall will play District 2 champion Delaware Valley in the...
Latin-fusion restaurant specializing in birria tacos to open 2nd location in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A destination for Latin-fusion cuisine is nearing completion in downtown Bethlehem. Birriaholic, a family-run eatery specializing in birria tacos, is planning to open its second Lehigh Valley location within a couple of months at 81 W. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. "We are shooting for early December,"...
Lehigh wrestlers split a pair of matches against Oklahoma schools
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Michael Beard and Josh Humphreys each won twice as Lehigh split a pair of matches on Saturday with teams from the Sooner State. The No. 14 Mountain Hawks (3-1) lost the opening match of the day 25-6 to No. 11 Oklahoma State at Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Beard and Humphreys each earned decisions in the match against the Cowboys.
Lehigh men put four players in double figures in win over Misericordia
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh men's basketball placed four players in double figures to win their home opener 97-58 over Misericordia on Sunday at Stabler Arena. Keith Higgins Jr. and Tyler Whitney-Sidney led the Mountain Hawks (1-2) with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Fourteen different players found their way into the scoring column as the hosts led by 27 at halftime.
District XI-6A football semifinals
Freedom, Parkland pull off road upsets in the District XI-6A semifinals. District XI football playoffs hitting the turf on Friday night ahead of a nasty day of weather on Friday. Freedom and Parkland setting up the 6A showdown next week.
Lehigh women's basketball loses on buzzer-beater at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The visiting Lehigh women's basketball team put a scare into Minnesota of the Big Ten before falling 101-99 on a buzzer-beater at Williams Arena. The Mountain Hawks (1-2) led for much of the contest and took their final lead at 99-98 on a jump shot by Mackenzie Kramer with less than two minutes remaining. The Gophers called a timeout and advanced the ball to midcourt where the executed a pass to Mara Braun who drained a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
