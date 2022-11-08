Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Related
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Josh Allen BREAKING: Bills QB Elbow Injury 'Not Major' - Could Miss Vikings Game
Josh Allen's availability for Sunday's visit from the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings is in jeopardy. And that, depending on one's perspective, is kinda "major.''
Former Patriots: Browns say Jacoby Brissett will lose starting QB job next month
Jacoby Brissett has done an admirable job keeping things duct-taped together so far this season amid the Cleveland Browns’ rocky 3-5 start. But that apparently won’t play a factor in the team’s quarterback situation next month when Deshaun Watson is set to return from his 11-game suspension following dozens of sexual misconduct allegations.
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys come in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
Cowboys News: Beckham recruiting hits high gear, Aaron Rodgers talks McCarthy rift
The top story in Cowboys Nation puts a spotlight on someone not even on the team. The team seems to be all in on trying to lure Odell Beckham Jr. to sign in Dallas, as owner Jerry Jones and linebacker phenom Micah Parsons made separate sales pitches on Tuesday. Beckham’s response seems to indicate he’s going to be non-committal while he considers all offers and continues to rehab his knee.
Jim Irsay tops Commanders owner Daniel Snyder
Dan Snyder has driven us crazy for much of his 23 years as owner of the Redskins, Football Team and now Commanders. However, might Jim Irsay have topped Snyder by what he pulled Monday?. Yes, Snyder and Bruce Allen summoned Jay Gruden to the facility at 5 a.m. to fire...
SkySports
NFL Week Nine Stats: Tyreek Hill on pace for historic season, Tom Brady reaches 100,000 yards passing
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Washington Commanders and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans, all by a score of 20-17. This is just the second time in NFL history when...
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on "Fox NFL Sunday" that included the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
Tom Brady's prediction on Bill Belichick breaking one of the NFL's most unbreakable records
Coach Bill Belichick recently surpassed legendary coach George Halas and moved into second place behind Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history. Shula’s 347 career wins as an NFL head coach has long been considered one of the league’s most unbreakable records, and yet, Belichick’s Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts put him within 21 wins of tying the record and 22 wins from actually breaking it.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 10 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 10 matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says team needs to 'weaponize' emotions
Time is running out for the Pittsburgh Steelers to get their season on track. The team is coming off of its bye week and is preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints. One big criticism about the team this season and frankly over the past several seasons has been the lack of emotion among this team.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team led by Cowboys, Bills
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, but one major possible addition remains out there for teams to sign: Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver, who has been rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl win in February, will be fully cleared to play by the end of this week, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Steelers Will Miss Prime Opportunity to Replace Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers "way" is getting in the way for this team's development.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. expected to be cleared to play this week
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a point of interest for the Buffalo Bills… or at least their fans… for months. Between Beckham and Bills pass rusher Von Miller openly discussing the idea of him signing with the team to Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane commenting on it… the intrigue is there.
Rams Sean McVay Admits Unprecedented Adversity: 'No Question'
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is a bit unfamiliar with the position his team is in after Sunday's gut-punch loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Chargers Get More Crushing Injury News On Monday
Few NFL teams have dealt with more injuries this season than the Los Angeles Chargers. Unfortunately, the Chargers added another player to a long list on Monday. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley revealed that defensive tackle Austin Johnson suffered a fractured knee and an injury to his MCL ...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
Panthers S Jeremy Chinn designated to return from IR
The Carolina Panthers are moving and shaking to start their short turnaround into Week 10. And now, they’re getting back one of their biggest movers and shakers when they need him most. As announced by the team on Tuesday, safety Jeremy Chinn has now been designated to return from...
