“Climate change is a huge issue, and it's something that I think everyone should be talking about in some regard,” says Ian Hall, editor-in-chief of Changing Skies, a student-curated nonfiction journal focusing on climate change. “It was something that we definitely focused on in the past, but it wasn't really until last fall that the team kind of came up with the idea of, ‘Well, hey, why don't we run a separate title devoted entirely to all this good climate change work that we facilitate?’”

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO