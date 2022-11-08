Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard in Colorado?
Colorado is a great state for dogs. I love seeing friendly dogs out on the hiking trails with their owners enjoying the day. Did you know in Colorado almost 30% of residents have a dog?. What does the law say about dogs going to the bathroom on someone else's lawn?...
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
Man Built Colorado Magic Mushroom House on Hallucinogenic Drugs
Few would argue that Colorado isn't 'magical' in a lot of ways. However, you may be surprised to find out that a very unique, maybe the most unique home in the state, was built by a man who was allegedly under the influence of magic mushrooms and LSD. Colorado's Magic...
Westword
What a Trip: Coloradans Approve Landmark Psychedelics Measure
Feeling the fungi, Colorado voters have approved a groundbreaking statewide measure to decriminalize natural psychedelics and create a legal access model for psilocybin mushrooms and potentially other psychedelics. “This is a truly historic moment. Colorado voters saw the benefit of regulated access to natural medicines, including psilocybin, so people with...
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
KRDO
Colorado Springs voters to decide if city will allow the recreational sale of marijuana
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One ballot measure many are watching closely on election night is the push to legalize and tax recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs. Despite marijuana going recreational statewide in 2012, Colorado Springs has only ever allowed medical marijuana. Ballot measures 300 and 301 aim to...
Westword
Brandon Coats, Medical Marijuana Patient and Advocate, Passes Away
Brandon Coats, an advocate for an employee's right to use medical marijuana, has passed away. Coats gained national attention in 2010 after he was fired by DISH Network over a failed drug test. Since he was never accused of being impaired on the job and had scored high on his work evaluation reports, Coats appealed his termination and went on to become a face of workers' rights in Colorado during a five-year court battle.
The Most Expensive Car For Sale in Colorado is $1.45 Million
11The drawing for Monday night's Powerball jackpot is at a record-setting $1.9 billion. The estimated one-time cash payout value for the Powerball jackpot is nearly $1 billion. With grandiose visions in all of our heads as we purchase what could be the winning ticket, you can't help but think of splurging a little bit, or a lot on the car of your dreams.
coloradosun.com
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
Westword
Colorado Springs Voters Reject Recreational Pot Sales
Ballots are still being counted in Colorado Springs, but it looks like that city's voters have rejected Question 300, which would have allowed recreational marijuana sales, by a substantial margin. Colorado's pot industry poured over $1 million into a campaign aimed at allowing medical marijuana dispensaries to offer recreational sales...
Future of psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado
In 2020, Oregon became the first state to legalize the therapeutic, but unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt-out of the program.
Local Liquor Stores Celebrate Election Results
Once again, alcohol played a big part in Colorado elections. Mike has reactions from those likely to feel the impact most: local liquor store owners.
pagosadailypost.com
November 18 is Paint Recycling Day in Colorado
In partnership with Colorado Recycles Week — November 14-18 — PaintCare is hosting Paint Recycling Day across the state on Friday, November 18 to encourage those with leftover paint to recycle it and to educate households and businesses about the paint stewardship program. Colorado Recycles Week is a week-long event that was started by Governor Jared Polis in 2019 to emphasize the importance of reusing, recycling, and diverting recyclable materials from the waste stream. PaintCare is the nonprofit organization created by the paint industry to operate paint stewardship programs in Colorado and other states that have passed paint stewardship laws.
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
Voters split regionally on recreational marijuana sales
Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot
cpr.org
Question 300, Issue 301: Colorado Springs voters appear to decide against legalizing recreational marijuana sales
Colorado Springs residents appear to have voted down a ballot measure that would have allowed the sale of recreational marijuana within city limits. The ballot measure, if rejected, would reaffirm the city’s hostility toward the decade-old industry. Late Tuesday night, voters were rejecting recreational cannabis sales in Colorado Springs...
Four More Whataburger Locations Coming to Colorado
The only time I have ever been to Texas is when I had a layover at the Dallas airport. Just because I've never been to the Lone Star state doesn't mean I don't know about one of the greatest burger chains ever created. Whataburger. There are many of us in...
Psychedelic mushroom campaign declares victory on decriminalization in Colorado
The campaign to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Colorado and set up a regulated framework for their consumption declared victory on Wednesday evening.
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
